There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Siri
Cybersecurity
The shift to voice biometrics and speech-controlled systems is raising the risk of voice cloning and subliminal attacks.
Your customers are already using voice search. It's up to you and your business to meet them there.
The Rock and Apple team up for 'the biggest, coolest, sexiest, funnest movie ever' that ends up being less than four minutes long.
Amazon Echo comparisons are likely, but Apple is positioning HomePod as a music speaker.
Apple also revealed a new iPad Pro, which will take advantage of some powerful multi-tasking features in iOS 11.
More From This Topic
Siri
A standalone Siri speaker would help Apple better compete against the likes of Google Home and Amazon Echo, according to Bloomberg. Look for it at WWDC next week.
Steve Jobs
If things had turned out differently, the Hollywood actor might have added another role to his long list of credits: the voice of Siri.
Apple
It promises to sound better than the Amazon Echo for a higher price.
Technology
Susan Bennett didn't know her voice was being used to personify the digital assistant until Apple introduced it to the public.
Siri
At two Aloft Hotels, you can change your room's temperature, lighting and music by yelling at Siri.
Apple
The winner of the assistant wars might able to take a cut of purchases made on its platform and also steer users toward its products and those of its allies.
Siri
The tech giant hopes to expand Siri's capabilities well beyond Apple apps and searching the web. An example might be to allow the personal assistant to book a ride through a ride-hailing app listed in Apple's App Store.
Ask a Geek
With more people speaking into their devices, businesses need to rethink their websites.
Siri
The lawsuit says Siri was developed by researchers at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Siri is a built-in intelligence assistant that's part of some Apple products. The program can help you schedule reminders or assist you in texting, but can also do fun things like tell you exactly what planes are flying above your location. With more recent Apple products you can go entirely hands-free by simply saying, "Hey, Siri."
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?