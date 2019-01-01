My Queue

Sistema operativo

Las novedades de Windows 10
Tecnología

Microsoft anunció que el nuevo sistema operativo tendrá un asistente virtual y que Internet Explorer será sustituido por Project Spartan.
SoyEntrepreneur | 3 min read
BlackBerry quiere regresar

John Chen, CEO y presidente de la empresa, anunció que están trabajando en un dispositivo innovador llamado BlackBerry Classic.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Microsoft anuncia Windows 10

Mezclando lo viejo con lo nuevo, la empresa informó que este nuevo sistema operativo fusionará lo mejor de Windows 8 con lo mejor de Windows 7.
Benjamin Kabin | 3 min read