My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Site Design

Wix Introduces New AI That Aims to Instantly Set Up Unique Websites
Websites

Wix Introduces New AI That Aims to Instantly Set Up Unique Websites

Already the provider of website templates, the company's new tool is meant to design sites in minutes.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
4 Actions for App Developers to Avoid Common User Experience Mistakes

4 Actions for App Developers to Avoid Common User Experience Mistakes

Bigger screens are coming; in fact they're already here. Are you ready?
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
The Key Elements of a Great Blog Design (Infographic)

The Key Elements of a Great Blog Design (Infographic)

If you're lost with design and need some guidance, this infographic is the perfect blueprint of an optimal blog design.
Neil Patel | 1 min read
Need a New Website or Logo? Design Trends for 2015. (Infographic)

Need a New Website or Logo? Design Trends for 2015. (Infographic)

These are the design styles that'll make it impossible to look away.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
7 Deadly Web Design Sins You Might Be Making

7 Deadly Web Design Sins You Might Be Making

It's a tricky subject.
Joe Putnam | 15+ min read

More From This Topic

Here's How to Talk to Graphic Designers
Designers

Here's How to Talk to Graphic Designers

While it's easy to blame an unsatisfying final product on the designer, it's up to the client to communicate effectively, give their designer all the tools they need to succeed and ensure that the best product is delivered.
Allison McCartney | 5 min read
3 Reasons Why Web Design Is the Domain of Your Entire Company
Building a Website

3 Reasons Why Web Design Is the Domain of Your Entire Company

Your company web site is its public face on the Internet. Shape the design and message with the help of everyone in your organization who works with your audience.
Jennifer Dopazo | 4 min read
The 10 Most Deadly Mistakes in Website Design
Startup Kit

The 10 Most Deadly Mistakes in Website Design

If you can manage to avoid these 10 mistakes, you'll be well on your way to a site that attracts visitors and makes them want to stick around.
Entrepreneur Press and Rich Mintzer | 6 min read
How to Create a Fun and Functional Website User Experience
Technology

How to Create a Fun and Functional Website User Experience

Refinery29 had become cluttered and difficult to navigate. Enter Wolff Olins, the global brand consultancy that redesigned the site to create a clean but playful user experience.
Stephanie Orma | 3 min read
How to Create a Search-Friendly Website
Technology

How to Create a Search-Friendly Website

Here are five of the biggest website structure mistakes, plus tips on how to avoid them.
AJ Kumar | 5 min read
Lessons from 'Prometheus' on Building an Effective Website
Technology

Lessons from 'Prometheus' on Building an Effective Website

To promote the upcoming Alien prequel, marketers have created a website for Weyland Industries, the mega-corporation that has a central role in the plot. Here are tips that business owners can take from the site's design.
Carol Tice
A New Study Reveals the Power of First Impressions Online
Technology

A New Study Reveals the Power of First Impressions Online

Get a handle on your website. Here's how to identify what the majority of your visitors focus on first.
Mikal E. Belicove
An Inside Look at an Online Catalog Makeover
Technology

An Inside Look at an Online Catalog Makeover

A sporting goods site puts the emphasis on content and wins big.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
Why You Shouldn't Wall Off Your Web Content
Marketing

Why You Shouldn't Wall Off Your Web Content

Content gates hold you back from connecting with customers, says marketing strategist David Meerman Scott.
Ericka Chickowski | 3 min read
Five New Tools to Help You Add a Game to Your Website
Technology

Five New Tools to Help You Add a Game to Your Website

Play up your company's website with rewards and motivate visitors to keep coming back.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read