Sitting
Home Office
You deserve a chair that doesn't hurt to sit in, and why would you spend all day in a room without enough light for a plant to survive?
While it has become popular to call sitting the new smoking, standing all day is not without its health risks. Here's how you can make sure that when you are sitting, you are sitting ergonomically.
A 2014 study estimates that every two hours of sitting cancels out the benefits of 20 minutes of exercise.
Both are problematic in that they encourage a sedentary workday.
When you do this for too long too often, and you're likely doing it now, you could seriously damage this essential organ.
Team-Building
Breaks, with or without coffee, help employees relax, share information and build camaraderie.
Inventions
Forget leaning in. It's time to lean back. With this recliner behind you, you can slouch on the job like you mean it.
Office Furniture
Consider investing in employees' well-being in the office and find fun ways to keep your team in shape.
Office Space
Working in a box does much more than drive you up a wall -- even the man who designed the cubicle knew that.
Health
Dutch visual artist Barbara Visser is taking an edgy stand against the dangers of sitting at work all day.
Personal Health
The time you once devoted to fitness and cooking healthy meals now goes to spreadsheets, presentations and meetings. Will you remedy this next year?
Work-Life Balance
Instead of keeping a constant connection to smart devices, many professionals might benefit from taking time to chill, move and unplug.
Personal Health
You're probably doing something dangerous as you read this, and it's shortening your lifespan.
Productivity
A couple of inventors in San Francisco built a 'Human Hamster Wheel' desk in 24 hours. You have to see it to believe it.
