Skateboarding

Get Motivated: Watch Tony Hawk Do the Impossible at Age 48
Motivation

Get Motivated: Watch Tony Hawk Do the Impossible at Age 48

Need some motivation? Check out the skateboard legend's attempt to replicate a move he pulled off 17 years ago.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Google Responds After Self-Driving Car Crashes Into a Bus -- Start Up Your Day

Google Responds After Self-Driving Car Crashes Into a Bus -- Start Up Your Day

Plus: The fastest skateboard will inspire you.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
How One Company's Light Bulb Moment Improved Skateboard Safety

How One Company's Light Bulb Moment Improved Skateboard Safety

Skateboarders stay safe with customizable adhesive lights.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
Beanies, Tees and Steez: How Shaun Neff Built a $100 Million Business Out of His Backpack

Beanies, Tees and Steez: How Shaun Neff Built a $100 Million Business Out of His Backpack

The headwear entrepreneur, whose eponymous line of SoCal-leaning merchandise is one of the hottest lifestyle brands on the youth market, has always been something of a natural born hustler.
Geoff Weiss | 6 min read
How Serial Entrepreneur and Racecar Driver Ken Block Found Success Both On and Off the Track

How Serial Entrepreneur and Racecar Driver Ken Block Found Success Both On and Off the Track

DC Shoes founder Ken Block grew his latest apparel company 50 percent in the last year, all while continuing to compete as a motor racing driver.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How Tony Hawk Skated Past Rookie Business Mistakes on His Ride to Success
Celebrities

How Tony Hawk Skated Past Rookie Business Mistakes on His Ride to Success

The legendary skateboarder describes his early entrepreneurial wipeouts and the hard lessons he learned from them.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
3 Reasons Skateboarders Make Great Entrepreneurs
Small Business Heroes

3 Reasons Skateboarders Make Great Entrepreneurs

The stomping grounds for this rebellious pastime are breeding a new generation of business founders.
Josh Steimle | 5 min read
Tony Hawk on Making a Twitter Treasure Hunt Go Global -- and Viral
Small Business Heroes

Tony Hawk on Making a Twitter Treasure Hunt Go Global -- and Viral

The skateboard icon and entrepreneur shares how one skateboard giveaway led to a global social media event.
Teri Evans
QA: Tony Hawk on Taking His Business to the Next Level
Growth Strategies

QA: Tony Hawk on Taking His Business to the Next Level

Skateboard icon Tony Hawk carves out some time to talk Twitter, Shred and his new business book.
Jennifer Wang | 3 min read