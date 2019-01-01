My Queue

Skill Development

3 Ways to Attract Top Freelancers to Your Company
Freelancers

3 Ways to Attract Top Freelancers to Your Company

Are you unwittingly turning away some of the top freelance talent in the market? Make a few changes to improve your freelancer friendliness.
Rashan Dixon | 4 min read
Employment Quotient: When Skills meet Requirements

Employment Quotient: When Skills meet Requirements

The need of the hour is to create a long term and sustainable view of creating a large skilled workforce for the industry
Ravi Tennety | 4 min read
New-age Courses That Make Entrepreneurial Development a Learned Skill

New-age Courses That Make Entrepreneurial Development a Learned Skill

The government has now realized the value of startups and new entrepreneurial ventures as this is the only way to outperform on the global stage in years to come
Rajendra Kumar Joshi | 4 min read
5 Steps to Investing Wisely in Human Capital Development

5 Steps to Investing Wisely in Human Capital Development

Investing in your workers is always cheaper than training their replacement.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
What Got You Here Will Get You There

What Got You Here Will Get You There

Applying this notion to your team will strengthen company culture, boost employee morale, and bolster the bottom line.
Jeremy Miller | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Five Essential Tips For People Starting A Career In Interior Designing
Interior Design Tips

Five Essential Tips For People Starting A Career In Interior Designing

If you have realized you have the knack for interiors and absolutely love making spaces, the interior design is the perfect career for you!
Shriya Kolte | 3 min read
Watching YouTube Tutorials Probably Won't Make You an Expert -- But Doing This Might
Learning

Watching YouTube Tutorials Probably Won't Make You an Expert -- But Doing This Might

Research finds we overestimate our own abilities after watching how-to videos.
Liz Webber | 2 min read
Policies That Help Gig Workers Improve Their Skills Will Help Small Businesses Grow
Freelancers

Policies That Help Gig Workers Improve Their Skills Will Help Small Businesses Grow

Business growth is slowed by the shortage of skilled workers, even as millions of workers are underemployed and looking for more opportunity.
Brent Messenger | 5 min read
Half of All Companies Admit Their Employee Development Programs Are Outdated. Is Yours?
Skill Development

Half of All Companies Admit Their Employee Development Programs Are Outdated. Is Yours?

There's nothing wrong with acknowledging to that job candidate that you know he (or she) is going to leave eventually.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
India's Skill Development Mandate Create Real Jobs?
Skill Development

India's Skill Development Mandate Create Real Jobs?

A lot of Indian as well as international companies have tapped on the opportunities to create skilled workforce
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
4 Ways to Keep Your Employees Motivated
Employees

4 Ways to Keep Your Employees Motivated

It is extremely critical to keep your workforce updated about all decisions made at the management level
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read
5 Reasons Why You Must Have a Side Hustle (Unless You're Happy Living Paycheck to Paycheck)
Starting a Business

5 Reasons Why You Must Have a Side Hustle (Unless You're Happy Living Paycheck to Paycheck)

You're employer doesn't love you. If you want a more interesting and financially secure life, you'll have to build it after work.
Sam McRoberts | 7 min read
India Leaves US Behind in Race to Become the Largest Source of Digital Talents: Survey
digital india

India Leaves US Behind in Race to Become the Largest Source of Digital Talents: Survey

The study highlighted that at 76 per cent, India is the biggest source of digital talent, followed by Italy at 66 per cent, Spain at 65 per cent
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
How to Plug Skill Gap in a Digital World
Skill Development

How to Plug Skill Gap in a Digital World

Enterprises will need a clear vision of what skills are required based on customer demands, business goals, objectives and innovations planned
Srividya Kannan | 5 min read
'India's Education System Requires a Complete Revamp'
Education

'India's Education System Requires a Complete Revamp'

AISECT Director says hands-on skill courses, entrepreneurship sessions and moral education should be made mandatory to bring out the best in students
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read