Skill Development
Freelancers
Are you unwittingly turning away some of the top freelance talent in the market? Make a few changes to improve your freelancer friendliness.
The need of the hour is to create a long term and sustainable view of creating a large skilled workforce for the industry
The government has now realized the value of startups and new entrepreneurial ventures as this is the only way to outperform on the global stage in years to come
Investing in your workers is always cheaper than training their replacement.
Applying this notion to your team will strengthen company culture, boost employee morale, and bolster the bottom line.
More From This Topic
Interior Design Tips
If you have realized you have the knack for interiors and absolutely love making spaces, the interior design is the perfect career for you!
Learning
Research finds we overestimate our own abilities after watching how-to videos.
Freelancers
Business growth is slowed by the shortage of skilled workers, even as millions of workers are underemployed and looking for more opportunity.
Skill Development
There's nothing wrong with acknowledging to that job candidate that you know he (or she) is going to leave eventually.
Skill Development
A lot of Indian as well as international companies have tapped on the opportunities to create skilled workforce
Employees
It is extremely critical to keep your workforce updated about all decisions made at the management level
Starting a Business
You're employer doesn't love you. If you want a more interesting and financially secure life, you'll have to build it after work.
digital india
The study highlighted that at 76 per cent, India is the biggest source of digital talent, followed by Italy at 66 per cent, Spain at 65 per cent
Skill Development
Enterprises will need a clear vision of what skills are required based on customer demands, business goals, objectives and innovations planned
Education
AISECT Director says hands-on skill courses, entrepreneurship sessions and moral education should be made mandatory to bring out the best in students
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
