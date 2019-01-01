My Queue

Skill India

Interim Budget 2019 Expectations: Manufacturers Seek Viable Credit Availability
Manufacturing

Interim Budget 2019 Expectations: Manufacturers Seek Viable Credit Availability

Indian manufacturers have high expectations from Interim Budget 2019; are seeking safety from foreign competition, accessibility for global outreach and more
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
The Rise of Women Entrepreneurs in India in the Manufacturing Industry

The Rise of Women Entrepreneurs in India in the Manufacturing Industry

Women are currently playing a central role in the escalation of the economy, having made a substantial impact across all sectors
Kavita Nigam | 4 min read
Why Handloom is Still an Attractive Industry for Startups?

Why Handloom is Still an Attractive Industry for Startups?

Handloom weaving constitutes one of the richest and most vibrant aspects of the Indian cultural heritage
Vinutha Subramaniam | 5 min read
The Biggest Challenge for Entrepreneurs : How to Reduce Poverty in India

The Biggest Challenge for Entrepreneurs : How to Reduce Poverty in India

How can we expect a common man to even consider buying something as complicated as an "Ultra Short Term Debt Fund"?
Sanjay Bhargava | 5 min read
Skills Can Result in Jobs Only If India Stops Losing Talent Post Training

Skills Can Result in Jobs Only If India Stops Losing Talent Post Training

"As the Indian economy is growing, we hope skills get the respect they deserve."
Aashika Jain | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Budget 2017: A Good Continuity in Skilling India
union budget 2017

Budget 2017: A Good Continuity in Skilling India

It is heartening to note that the government has rightfully recognized the need to "energize youth through education, skills and jobs".
Gayathri Vasudevan | 3 min read
Building A Country Of Entrepreneurs
Skill Development

Building A Country Of Entrepreneurs

A platform that will bring youth, industries, and educators together, and teach them to work on their skills.
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read
How skill backed entrepreneurship will work in India's favour.
Skill India

How skill backed entrepreneurship will work in India's favour.

To attain new level of growth, entrepreneurs need government support.
Punita Sabharwal | 4 min read