Skills
Artificial Intelligence

There's a Massive Gender Gap in AI, but Tech Education Programs for Young Girls Aim to Close It

Iridescent, a tech education nonprofit, teaches women and girls about AI, tech entrepreneurship and more. So far, it's trained more than 114,000 people from 115 countries.
Hayden Field | 10 min read
Blue-Collar Jobs That Pay 6 Figures

Blue-Collar Jobs That Pay 6 Figures

You can get six-figure pay without a college degree.
GOBankingRates | 6 min read
The 10 Unique Soft Skills Employers Desire in New Hires

The 10 Unique Soft Skills Employers Desire in New Hires

Companies have a hard time finding candidates with communication skills, a positive attitude and the ability to work on a team.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
12 Sites That Will Teach You Coding at a Low Cost, Even Free

12 Sites That Will Teach You Coding at a Low Cost, Even Free

Programming has helped me become a much better entrepreneur, and you too can learn this skill at low cost.
John Rampton | 6 min read
4 Tips for Hiring the Right PR Agency

4 Tips for Hiring the Right PR Agency

Look for skills specific to your business needs.
Danielle Sabrina | 5 min read

AI Is Disrupting Freelancing: Here's How You Can Thrive
Freelancers

AI Is Disrupting Freelancing: Here's How You Can Thrive

All you have to do is add new skills faster than the robots can update themselves.
John Rampton | 7 min read
10 Things to Do in Your 20s So You're Successful in Your 30s
Success Strategies

10 Things to Do in Your 20s So You're Successful in Your 30s

Embrace big, audacious ideas and dreams.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
How to Leverage Your Skills to Start a Side Business
Project Grow

How to Leverage Your Skills to Start a Side Business

Start a service-based business with knowledge you have acquired over the years.
Abdo Riani | 6 min read
Why You'll Have a Better Shot at Joining the C-Suite in 2019
Growth Strategies

Why You'll Have a Better Shot at Joining the C-Suite in 2019

Having a college degree isn't a must anymore.
Sadie Williamson | 6 min read
4 In-Demand Skills You Can Learn Online
Personal Improvement

4 In-Demand Skills You Can Learn Online

Online resources can help you learn and earn more.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
How to Use Your Current Job to Start Your Next Business
Starting a Business

How to Use Your Current Job to Start Your Next Business

Here are five steps you can take to grow a business based on the skills you gained in your day job.
Ellevate | 5 min read
'Upskilling' Must Improve to Provide the Skilled Workers Entrepreneurs Need to Succeed
upskilling

'Upskilling' Must Improve to Provide the Skilled Workers Entrepreneurs Need to Succeed

Many of the systems that exist to bring education to workers, and ultimately to the businesses that rely on them, are broken.
Brent Messenger | 6 min read
This New Platform Aims to Help Freelancers Boost Their Marketing Skills
Freelancers

This New Platform Aims to Help Freelancers Boost Their Marketing Skills

Fiverr is rolling out a program called Learn.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Getting Stronger Is All About Strengthening Your Weaknesses
Personal Development

Getting Stronger Is All About Strengthening Your Weaknesses

Just taking a realistic personal inventory of your strengths and weaknesses is a big step in the right direction.
Timothy Sykes | 5 min read
How Shopify, Hubspot, Oath and Peapod Supercharged Their Company Cultures This Past Year
Company Culture

How Shopify, Hubspot, Oath and Peapod Supercharged Their Company Cultures This Past Year

Collaborative, flexible, supportive and learning oriented environments attract and retain employees.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read