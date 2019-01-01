My Queue

Our Fixation on STEM Is Leaving a Lot of Real World Problems Unaddressed
Why is it easier to hire a programmer than a plumber? And why are techies paid so much when their kids' teachers are paid so little?
Karen Lachtanski | 4 min read
3 Companies Putting Remote Workers in Surprising Roles.

There are no long geographic limitations on where businesses can find the best talent.
Sara Sutton | 5 min read
Addressing the Cybersecurity Skills Gap

IT professionals need help confronting cybersecurity threats and increasingly sophisticated attacks.
Adam Levy | 5 min read
3 Ways to Identify, and Fill, the Skills Gap at Your Workplace

What if the skills gap at your company is actually the result of the challenges and disconnects that occur internally?
Andre Lavoie | 5 min read
4 Real and Workable Answers to the Skills Gap

Increasing the educational requirements for today's more demanding jobs is not always the best solution
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read

This Major Publisher No Longer Requires Job Applicants to a Have College Degree
This Major Publisher No Longer Requires Job Applicants to a Have College Degree

The decision is intended to allow for a more diverse staff and a wider range of tastes.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Entrepreneurial Thinking Will Solve the Skills Gap -- Even If There Isn't One
Entrepreneurial Thinking Will Solve the Skills Gap -- Even If There Isn't One

Experts may disagree about the skills gap, but learning entrepreneurship is essential, regardless.
Amy Rosen | 5 min read
Mike Rowe of Dirty Jobs on Filling the Skills Gap and Doing Social Good
Mike Rowe of Dirty Jobs on Filling the Skills Gap and Doing Social Good

For the popular TV host, business sometimes comes down to mercenary versus missionary.
Jason Fell | 5 min read