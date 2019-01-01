There are no Videos in your queue.
Skills Gap
Technology
Why is it easier to hire a programmer than a plumber? And why are techies paid so much when their kids' teachers are paid so little?
There are no long geographic limitations on where businesses can find the best talent.
IT professionals need help confronting cybersecurity threats and increasingly sophisticated attacks.
What if the skills gap at your company is actually the result of the challenges and disconnects that occur internally?
Increasing the educational requirements for today's more demanding jobs is not always the best solution
Hiring
The decision is intended to allow for a more diverse staff and a wider range of tastes.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Experts may disagree about the skills gap, but learning entrepreneurship is essential, regardless.
Mike Rowe
For the popular TV host, business sometimes comes down to mercenary versus missionary.
