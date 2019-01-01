My Queue

skillshare

How This Visionary Entrepreneur Is Shattering Old-School Barriers to Education
Entrepreneurs

How This Visionary Entrepreneur Is Shattering Old-School Barriers to Education

We chat with Skillshare co-founder and poker champ Michael Karnjanaprakorn about how his startup is redefining how we learn and what the student of tomorrow craves.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 10 min read