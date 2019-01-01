My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Skype

Microsoft Launches Skype 8.0 With New Video and Chat Features
News and Trends

Microsoft Launches Skype 8.0 With New Video and Chat Features

Plus, Fastly raises $40 million in a Series F round, and Chicago-based startup Chowly has raised a total of $5.8 million.
Venturer | 1 min read
7 Strategies to Stay in Touch

7 Strategies to Stay in Touch

Constant connection with friends, family and business associates is not the big chore we make it out to be.
Ivan Misner | 4 min read
Microsoft Releases Free Skype Meetings Tool for Small Businesses

Microsoft Releases Free Skype Meetings Tool for Small Businesses

Looking to elevate your small business's videoconferencing game? Microsoft might have just the thing.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Microsoft Is Testing a Cool Idea That Could One Day Let You Go to the DMV Over Skype

Microsoft Is Testing a Cool Idea That Could One Day Let You Go to the DMV Over Skype

It's a possible solution to the limitations of dealing with government agencies over the phone or email.
Matt Weinberger | 2 min read
Paul McCartney's Latest Project: 'Emoji Sound Effects'

Paul McCartney's Latest Project: 'Emoji Sound Effects'

The former Beatle teamed up with Skype for some Valentine's Day fun.
Laura Entis | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Skype Is the Latest High-Profile Web Outage
Technology

Skype Is the Latest High-Profile Web Outage

The video chat service is down for a number of users.
Daniel Cooper | 1 min read
Is Technology Lulling You Into Working Too Remotely?
Client Relationship Management

Is Technology Lulling You Into Working Too Remotely?

Between the dazzle of contemporary communication technology and the need to keep overhead low, entrepreneurs risk underestimating the value of meeting clients face to face.
John Meyer | 4 min read
Microsoft Pushes Toward Virtual Reality With Hologram Headset
Virtual Reality

Microsoft Pushes Toward Virtual Reality With Hologram Headset

The tech company unveiled plans for a prototype visor that can bring the Minecraft video game, Skype calls and more to 3-D life.
Reuters | 3 min read
Google's Translate App to Offer Instant Speech-to-Text Translation on Mobile Phones
Communication

Google's Translate App to Offer Instant Speech-to-Text Translation on Mobile Phones

The update echoes similar efforts currently being spearheaded by Microsoft's Skype.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
Microsoft Ditches Lync for New Skype for Business Suite
Messaging

Microsoft Ditches Lync for New Skype for Business Suite

By merging Skype with Lync, its enterprise-specific messaging system, Microsoft looks to be gaining on Facebook Messenger.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
From ICQ to AIM to WhatsApp: The Rise and Fall of Instant Messenger Apps (Infographic)
Apps

From ICQ to AIM to WhatsApp: The Rise and Fall of Instant Messenger Apps (Infographic)

IM apps have 4ever altered how we communicate. Countless messaging tools have come and gone in the 18 years since they first debuted. Which ones will stand the test of time?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 1 min read
Here's How to Get a Sneak Peek at the New Skype Translator
Communication Strategies

Here's How to Get a Sneak Peek at the New Skype Translator

Microsoft just rolled out its new Skype translator, but it isn't available to just anyone.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
9 Juicy 'Extras' to Offer Journalists That Can Instantly Sweeten Any PR Pitch
Press Coverage

9 Juicy 'Extras' to Offer Journalists That Can Instantly Sweeten Any PR Pitch

If you want publicity, you have to make it as easy -- and enticing -- as possible for journalists to jump on your story.
Joan Stewart | 4 min read
8 Essentials to Get the Most Out of Working From Home
Work From Home

8 Essentials to Get the Most Out of Working From Home

If you focus on creating structure, you'll be amazed how much you can accomplish.
Stephen Key | 5 min read
When It Is --and Isn't -- Worth Meeting in Person
Suitcase Entrepreneur

When It Is --and Isn't -- Worth Meeting in Person

Strategic investment in travel can save both money and time.
Sophia Dembling | 5 min read