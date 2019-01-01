My Queue

Slack

Collaboration Software

Use these 3 steps to measure and maximize your return on collaboration when you invest in a new tool.
Cory Treffiletti | 5 min read
Slack Is Adding Email Conversations and Calendar Integrations

Its search function is getting overhauled, too.
AJ Dellinger | 3 min read
New Report Reveals Most Popular Apps in Business Today

Microsoft Office remains very strong but is no longer dominant. Competitors are emerging.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Is Your Work's Communication Channel Turning Your Team Into a Bunch of 'Slack'-ers?

Here are 3 ways to maximize your workplace communication platform when Slack promotes too much slacking off.
Suresh Sambandam | 6 min read
Going Public: 4 Tech IPOs to Look out for in 2019

Tech companies had a turbulent 2018, but in 2019, keep an 'eye'-P-O on Uber, Slack, Airbnb and a lesser-known outfit called Palantir.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read

Social Media Marketing

6 Tips for Hiring Your First Social Media Manager

Having a strong personal online presence and familiarity with tools like Slack or Trello are early indicators that a candidate may be the one.
Syed Balkhi | 6 min read
collaboration tools

Beyond Slack: 6 SaaS Tools to Help You Boost Team Collaboration

Successful collaboration is an absolute necessity for any business as it grows. These tools allow for that necessity more than ever.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
Business Travel

How to Run Your Business Like a Nomad -- While Living in a Van

Wifi, phone calls and campgrounds are all more ubiquitous than you'd expect and let this contributor run his business from the road for six months this year.
Jack Mann | 9 min read
3 Things To Know

Here's What Happens to Your Body When You Don't Get Enough Sleep. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Ready For Anything

Stop Fooling Yourself. Productivity Tools Like Slack Are Secret Enemies of Collaboration

Taking off your headphones and talking to the people you work with is the most effective way to foster collaboration.
Paul Charney | 5 min read
Digital Communications

As a Boss, There's Much More to Digital Communications With Your Team Than Using the Right Emoji

How can managers most effectively navigate digital relationships with their direct reports?
Joseph Freed | 5 min read
Communications

7 Apps to Bring Your Team Together

In today's tech-centered world, it's easy for vital information to get lost in translation. These tools can help unite your team.
Michael Georgiou | 6 min read
Ready For Anything

With Offices Across the Country, This Entrepreneur Keeps His Team on the Same Page With These Apps

In today's tech-driven world, these tools can help you get ahead.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
Ready For Anything

Next Time You Want to :) a Customer, Think Twice

Messaging etiquette is crucial for customer service these days. Here's how to not screw it up.
Ari Rabban | 7 min read
Chatbots

What Is a Slackbot and How Can You Use It to Make Money?

Slack chatbots, also known as Slackbots, can be designed to undertake a huge variety of tasks.
Murray Newlands | 6 min read