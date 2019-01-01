My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Slava Rubin

If I Knew Then: Indiegogo Co-Founder Makes His Mark Helping Others Follow Their Passion
Entrepreneurs

If I Knew Then: Indiegogo Co-Founder Makes His Mark Helping Others Follow Their Passion

While Indiegogo CEO and co-founder Slava Rubin has made a successful business out of giving his fellow entrepreneurs the opportunity to share their work, he has had his fair share of missteps in achieving that mission.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read