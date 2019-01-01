My Queue

Slogan

Exactly What You Can Do to Define What Makes Your Brand as Unique as ... M&Ms
Branding

Exactly What You Can Do to Define What Makes Your Brand as Unique as ... M&Ms

What's your company's USP? You know what that is, right?
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
Why 'Make America Great Again' Beat 'Stronger Together'

Why 'Make America Great Again' Beat 'Stronger Together'

In the battle of the presidential campaign slogans, one side won by an Electoral College landslide.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
Beloved Brands Connect Emotionally to Lead the Pack

Beloved Brands Connect Emotionally to Lead the Pack

Any company can release a product with the expected features, so you need to earn a place in your customer's heart.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
This Old-School Tool Can Help You Create a Positioning Statement

This Old-School Tool Can Help You Create a Positioning Statement

There are many variations of this format kicking around, but this is one of the simplest approaches.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Taglines Are the First Step to Emotionally-Engaged Customers

Taglines Are the First Step to Emotionally-Engaged Customers

Parallel to marketing to positioning, which lets you construct how you want people to feel about your brand.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read

More From This Topic

With Burger King's Slogan Swap, You Can't 'Have It Your Way' Anymore
Burger King

With Burger King's Slogan Swap, You Can't 'Have It Your Way' Anymore

Burger King is ditching its 40-year-old slogan in favor of the updated 'Be Your Way.'
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
The Secret to Career Success Is Knowing Your 'Fascination Advantage'
Success Strategies

The Secret to Career Success Is Knowing Your 'Fascination Advantage'

Executive coach Sally Hogshead says the key to distinguishing yourself from the pack is in becoming 'more of who you already are.'
Laura Entis | 6 min read
The 'Got Milk' Slogan Is No More
Advertising

The 'Got Milk' Slogan Is No More

The iconic 'Got Milk?' slogan has been dropped in favor of 'Milk Life' as part of a brand new $50 million campaign that aims to tout milk's nutritional benefits.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read