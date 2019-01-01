My Queue

Small and Medium Enterprises

How New-age Credit Analysis Procedures are Backing MSME Loan Applications Better?
Small Business Credit

How New-age Credit Analysis Procedures are Backing MSME Loan Applications Better?

Indian MSME sector faces a major hurdle in availing credit and received only 17.4% of the total credit outstanding, the new-age credit analysis procedures are helping change the status quo
Amit Sachdev | 4 min read
#5 Biggest Myths Holding Back Your Chatbots' Strategy

#5 Biggest Myths Holding Back Your Chatbots' Strategy

Well, most of us presume that anything new is apparently vulnerable; however, be mindful that Chatbots hold over 50 years of history
Sawaram Suthar | 5 min read
#5 Things SME Owners Must Read Before Taking the Digital Plunge

#5 Things SME Owners Must Read Before Taking the Digital Plunge

Once SMEs have the right tools, they can grow their business.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
When We Solve a Problem for India, We Solve a Problem For the World Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai

When We Solve a Problem for India, We Solve a Problem For the World Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google launched 'The Digital Unlocked', a training program which is aimed at small and medium business enterprises.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
Why Cybersecurity Matters to Startups And Small Businesses?

Why Cybersecurity Matters to Startups And Small Businesses?

Small business and start-ups do not consider security as a priority which is a dangerous trend.
Anuj Goel | 8 min read

More From This Topic

Indian SMEs, Startups Have to Digitize Businesses Today, They Don't Have an Option
SME

Indian SMEs, Startups Have to Digitize Businesses Today, They Don't Have an Option

Joyjeet Bose, Vice President, Sales and BES at Tata Teleservices, spoke to Entrepreneur Media about the hiccups faced by SMEs in adopting technology.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Plan T – Here's How India's Newest State Plans to Nurture the Startup Ecosystem
Government

Plan T – Here's How India's Newest State Plans to Nurture the Startup Ecosystem

"Telangana is the newest state in the country and we take a lot of pride in calling ourselves the startup state"
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Bizequity Expands Its Global Reach With Its Launch In India
Launching a Business

Bizequity Expands Its Global Reach With Its Launch In India

Company's offering will enable India's 40 million SMB owners to answer the fundamental question of what their business is worth.
Samiksha Jain | 5 min read
"The Office Fridge Is Always Filled With Beer Bottles!"
Young Entrepreneur

"The Office Fridge Is Always Filled With Beer Bottles!"

We exclusively interviewed India's first e-invoicing technology provider. The only thing missing was the beer.
Rustam Singh | 7 min read
Is auto component industry ready to be world class?
Manufacturing

Is auto component industry ready to be world class?

The Indian auto component industry is expecting a positive growth in the next financial year. However, there are certain bottlenecks that should be removed to make the industry world class.
Namrata Kath Hazarika | 7 min read