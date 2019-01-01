Small BizTips

My Queue

5 Traits of Powerful Small-Business Owners
5 Traits of Powerful Small-Business Owners

Your business depends upon your strength of character.
Timothy Sykes | 3 min read
3 Benefits of Cloud-Based Accounting Tools for Small-Business Owners

You didn't become an entrepreneur to spend time buried in paperwork. Use the newest accounting technology tools to make sure that doesn't happen.
Jen Cohen Crompton | 3 min read
15 Tips for Growing a Long-Lasting Contractor Business

Reliably providing an essential service is a good way to grow a business you will be proud of.
John Rampton | 10 min read
10 Ways for Small Businesses to Dominate Local Markets

There are several ways small businesses can better position themselves to compete in the local market.
Derek Miller | 6 min read
How Small Businesses Can Optimize Content for Better ROI

Improving ROI is a matter of ensuring your work efforts end in tangible results.
Derek Miller | 6 min read

Time Management

3 Ways to Take Charge of Your Schedule

They aren't making days with more hours, so you need to do more with the hours you have.
Michelle Van Slyke | 4 min read
Starting a Business

The 5 Fundamentals for Growing Your Startup

There are some things you have to do well no matter what business you are trying to build.
Kelly Bolton | 4 min read
Branding

5 Tips From Experts for Creating a Distinctive Brand

Branding gurus Moorea Seal, Melissa Guitron and Kara Goldin have been there, done that in their own businesses.
Maria Ross | 7 min read
Apps

You Have No Excuse for Disorganization When You Can Be Using These Apps

Readily available technology allows small businesses to stay organized, in communication and keep their financial house in order.
Jen Cohen Crompton | 4 min read
Marketing

5 Tips for Getting on TV

Even small, personal brands and startups can unlock the PR power of television.
Derek Newton | 4 min read
Social Media Marketing

How to Build Up Your Influence on Social Media

First of all, be true to your personal brand. Then you too may become an influencer.
Eric Dahan | 4 min read
Regulations

Brands: Get Up to Date on Federal Trade Commission Guidelines

Be aware of new FTC regulations regarding advertising and social media.
Eric Dahan | 3 min read
Social Media

Finding the Perfect Match in the Social Media Platform Universe

Each social media platform has its own "flavor." Which is right for you?
Eric Dahan | 4 min read
Social Media Marketing

6 Ways to Ace 'Influencer' Engagement Basics

How do you find those individuals whose online likes can move your brand to the next level?
Eric Dahan | 4 min read
Customer Service Management

Customer Retention Is No Accident -- How Small Business Can Get It Right

Loyal customers are precious. Identifying the details and creating a system to make sure they're taken care of is key.
Tom Borg | 3 min read