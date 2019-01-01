My Queue

Small-business Banking

Entrepreneurs Don't See Business Financing the Way Lenders Do and It's Costing Them
Entrepreneurs Don't See Business Financing the Way Lenders Do and It's Costing Them

Many small-business owners are stressed about cash flow because they don't understand how banks assess whether they're a good bet.
Lisa Stevens | 4 min read
Why Fintech Has Failed to Supplant Big Banks - So Far

Why Fintech Has Failed to Supplant Big Banks - So Far

In round one, it all came down to cost of capital, but soon a second wave of fintech firms will properly exploit their technological advantage.
Toby Russell | 4 min read
The Best and Worst Banks of 2016 -- What Entrepreneurs Should Know

The Best and Worst Banks of 2016 -- What Entrepreneurs Should Know

The new federal agency that protects Americans against fraudulent financial products and practices has 679,000 complaints against 3,000 financial companies. Is yours one of them?
Alex Coleman | 6 min read
Going to the Bank Again? Say Goodbye to That.

Going to the Bank Again? Say Goodbye to That.

The rise of 'Fin-Tech' means that, more and more, banking will be coming to you (and your device).
Jess Ekstrom | 4 min read
Why It's a Bad Idea to Mingle Small-Business and Personal Banking

Why It's a Bad Idea to Mingle Small-Business and Personal Banking

You think opening separate accounts for your new business is a hassle? Just wait until you do your taxes or try getting a loan without a business credit history.
Jay DesMarteau | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Why Small Businesses Are Turning to Online Lenders
Why Small Businesses Are Turning to Online Lenders

Online lenders are attractive because business owners know time, not money, is their most precious resource.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
How the Decline in Community Banks Hurts Small Business
How the Decline in Community Banks Hurts Small Business

Dodd-Frank has weakened community banks, a lifeline for many small businesses.
Scott Shane | 3 min read
Time for a Bank Loan? What Lenders Are Looking For in Small-Business Owners.
Time for a Bank Loan? What Lenders Are Looking For in Small-Business Owners.

A lending expert offers tips on how small-business owners can become bankable.
Ami Kassar | 4 min read
Voices That Matter: Business Lessons From a Top Banker
Voices That Matter: Business Lessons From a Top Banker

Business on Main sits down for an interview with Maria C. Coyne, executive vice president of the Consumer and Small Business Banking segment at KeyBank.
Susan Schreter | 4 min read
Swipe-Fee Relief: Will Your Business Really Save?
Swipe-Fee Relief: Will Your Business Really Save?

Here are four ways big banks might change their practices in light of the new law that cuts what they can charge for debit-card purchases.
Carol Tice