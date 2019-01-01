My Queue

Small Business Big Impact

'Million Dollar Listing' Real Estate Expert Ryan Serhant on How Small Businesses Can Make a Big Impact
National Small Business Week

Get tips to grow your business from real estate expert and TV personality Ryan Serhant.
David Meltzer | 8 min read
100 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

There are many obstacles to starting your own business, but money isn't always one of them.
John Rampton | 15+ min read
5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Combine Profit and Purpose

How to help your business do good and well at the same time.
Chirag Kulkarni | 4 min read
To Help Save the Planet, This Entrepreneur Builds Sustainable Farms in Urban Cities

This CEO and co-founder is focusing his efforts on sustainable farming -- one city at a time.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Turn Trash Into Profit (Literally)

Embracing the circular economy can bring business success and appeal to customers -- and maybe even save the world.
Elizabeth Gore | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How These App Creators Are Putting the Power of Giving in Everyone's Hands
Social Entrepreneurs

The creators of an app are on a mission to help brands advertise while enabling users to make donations to charity at the same time.
Jessica Abo | 2 min read
5 Tips for Giving Better Feedback to Creative People
Ready For Anything

The feedback you give -- and the way you give it -- can be the difference between a project everyone loves, and a project everyone wishes had never started in the first place.
Will Meier | 7 min read
How This Winemaker Makes Community the Backbone of His Company
Small Business Big Impact

Move over Napa Valley, this New York winemaker is shaking things up.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
What's it Going to Take for You to Change Humanity?
Personal Improvement

Lead and be empowered to do enormous things in this world.
Tim Denning | 6 min read
Successful Founders Understand the Value of Community
Community

A network requires a concerted effort, but is well worth it
Jeff Harbach | 2 min read
3 Surprising Ways to Unlock Your Creativity
Creativity

Creativity isn't a skill, it's a state of mind.
Steven Kotler and Jamie Wheal | 7 min read
Want a More Creative Team? Start by Taming Your Own Ego.
Ready For Anything

Hyper-confident leaders often get the top job, but they don't bring out the best in everyone.
Michael Hollauf | 6 min read
3 Internet Entrepreneurs Finding Ways to Give Back
Project Grow

Let their examples inspire you.
Mark Daoust | 4 min read
4 Ways Your Startup Could Save the World
Social Entrepreneurship

How can you and your company make a difference?
Elizabeth Gore | 3 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Skips Outsourcing Labor to Provide a Livable Wage for Locals
Small Business Big Impact

Despite being its biggest expense, Brooklyn Brine's owner makes it his mission to provide a fair living wage to his 'coworkers.'
Rose Leadem | 1 min read