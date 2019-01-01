My Queue

Small Business Consulting

4 Things Besides Pay Consultants Need to Negotiate in Contracts
Contracts and Negotiations

4 Things Besides Pay Consultants Need to Negotiate in Contracts

Consulting gigs always come with costs and opportunities. Your contract needs to anticipate both.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
How to Get Started as a Paid Consultant to Companies

How to Get Started as a Paid Consultant to Companies

When people realize how much you know they'll want to hire you.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
When a Small Ecommerce Business Should Consider a Consultant

When a Small Ecommerce Business Should Consider a Consultant

Small to mid-size businesses have to do more with less than their competitors, but sometimes it's okay to admit you need an extra hand.
Bart Mroz | 4 min read
Make 2017 the Year Everything Changes

Make 2017 the Year Everything Changes

Make resolutions with a process to support their attainment and this time next year you'll be shocked by what you'll've achieved.
Clint Evans and Joshua Lee | 6 min read
How This Successful Company Simplified the Business Consulting Industry

How This Successful Company Simplified the Business Consulting Industry

By reinventing business theory and simplifying the model of business consulting, this consulting powerhouse has remained a top player for decades.
Richard Koch | 5 min read

More From This Topic

5 Truths it Rarely Helps to Tell Your Client
Entrepreneurs

5 Truths it Rarely Helps to Tell Your Client

Never tell a lie, but learn when to shut up about what's true.
Matt Keener | 4 min read
5 Reasons Why You've Failed as an Entrepreneur
Failure

5 Reasons Why You've Failed as an Entrepreneur

Don't be afraid to invest in yourself, do the right things and cross that finish line next time around.
Christian Martin | 9 min read
6 Steps to Getting Your First Consulting Contract
Consulting

6 Steps to Getting Your First Consulting Contract

Stop underestmating your expertise and start looking for people who could use it.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
5 Signs a Coach or Consultant Is a Waste of Money
Business Coaching

5 Signs a Coach or Consultant Is a Waste of Money

Hiring someone legitimate who can teach you how to grow your business is a shrewd investment but there is a whole lot of snake oil being peddled online.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
The Entrepreneur's Guide to Pay-for-Performance Consulting
Pay for Performance

The Entrepreneur's Guide to Pay-for-Performance Consulting

All too often. business owners fail to make pay-for-performance agreements enticing enough for consultants to bite.
Eric Samson | 5 min read
Starting Up? Here's Where You Should Put Your Money First
National Small Business Week

Starting Up? Here's Where You Should Put Your Money First

First things first: if you're starting up with cash to spare, never underestimate the importance of a fabulous logo.
Geoff Weiss
Avoid These 3 Pitfalls When Opening a Consulting Business
Consulting business

Avoid These 3 Pitfalls When Opening a Consulting Business

If done correctly, a consulting business can be lucrative for an entrepreneur. To get people on the right path, here are three mistakes to avoid.
Dana Brownlee | 5 min read
Getting the Banks to Ante Up

Getting the Banks to Ante Up

Rosalind Resnick
Does It Pay to Cut Prices?

Does It Pay to Cut Prices?

Rosalind Resnick
Should You Charge Customers Late Fees?

Should You Charge Customers Late Fees?

Rosalind Resnick