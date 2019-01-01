My Queue

Small Business Credit

Times Are Good, so Start Working Now to Make Your Small Business Recession-Proof
business cycles

Times Are Good, so Start Working Now to Make Your Small Business Recession-Proof

The financial crisis of 2007-2009 can tell the prescient business owner how to prepare for any downturn that may be on the horizon.
Eyal Lifshitz | 6 min read
How to Qualify for a Business Startup Loan

How to Qualify for a Business Startup Loan

New businesses may find it difficult to qualify for traditional bank loans. But don't lose hope. You still have plenty of options.
Jared Hecht | 5 min read
4 Scenarios When It Makes Good Sense to Take on Business Debt

4 Scenarios When It Makes Good Sense to Take on Business Debt

Debt is often necessary to grow.
Mike Kappel | 4 min read
There's a Real Difference Between a Personal and Business Credit Card

There's a Real Difference Between a Personal and Business Credit Card

Not all credit cards are created equal. If you're a small business owner, you're missing out if you don't have a business credit card.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
Have You Fallen Victim to the Small Business Credit Conundrum?

Have You Fallen Victim to the Small Business Credit Conundrum?

The idea of complete separation between business and personal credit is, sadly, an illusion.
Eyal Shinar | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Create Your Entrepreneur's Essential Backup Plan and Never Panic Again
Strategic Planning

Create Your Entrepreneur's Essential Backup Plan and Never Panic Again

Staying solvent at your current level is the key to taking your business to the next level.
Andre Bourque | 4 min read
Do Your Homework on Yourself: Background Checks for Business
applying for a job

Do Your Homework on Yourself: Background Checks for Business

Know what everyone else knows about you, and you won't be tripped up by an interview question.
Katherine Keller | 3 min read
Entrepreneurs Don't See Business Financing the Way Lenders Do and It's Costing Them
Financing

Entrepreneurs Don't See Business Financing the Way Lenders Do and It's Costing Them

Many small-business owners are stressed about cash flow because they don't understand how banks assess whether they're a good bet.
Lisa Stevens | 4 min read
Good Surprises Are Likelier When You Plan for Them
Small Business Growth

Good Surprises Are Likelier When You Plan for Them

Don't be so focused on what can go wrong that you aren't ready to seize the opportunity when things go better than anticipated.
Haijian Hu | 4 min read
Funding Your Business: Building Credit and More
Startup Financing

Funding Your Business: Building Credit and More

Even if you are dealing with less than perfect credit, there are more options than ever for entrepreneurs to fund their new businesses.
Lucinda Honeycutt | 5 min read
8 Ways to Get the Most From a Business Credit Card
Small Business Credit

8 Ways to Get the Most From a Business Credit Card

Using a business credit card isn't just easier than getting a conventional back loan, it has many more benefits.
Levi King | 4 min read
3 Common Credit Mistakes New Business Owners Make
Small Business Financing

3 Common Credit Mistakes New Business Owners Make

When it comes to business credit, new business owners often don't recognize the mistakes they're making until it's too late.
Thomas Donaldson | 4 min read
10 Steps to Establish and Build Credit for Your New Startup
Credit

10 Steps to Establish and Build Credit for Your New Startup

Good credit starts with something as simple as securing an EIN -- and paying your bills on time.
Jonathan Long | 6 min read
How to Choose the Best Credit Card for Your Small Business
Small Businesses

How to Choose the Best Credit Card for Your Small Business

There is no one-size-fits all business credit card. To narrow your search, you must first understand what your specific needs are.
Thomas Donaldson | 4 min read
4 Reasons You Need a New Credit Card for Your Business
Credit Cards

4 Reasons You Need a New Credit Card for Your Business

Even if you never needed a loan before, establish business credit now, because you never know.
Thomas Donaldson | 4 min read