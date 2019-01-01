There are no Videos in your queue.
Small Business Credit
business cycles
The financial crisis of 2007-2009 can tell the prescient business owner how to prepare for any downturn that may be on the horizon.
New businesses may find it difficult to qualify for traditional bank loans. But don't lose hope. You still have plenty of options.
Debt is often necessary to grow.
Not all credit cards are created equal. If you're a small business owner, you're missing out if you don't have a business credit card.
The idea of complete separation between business and personal credit is, sadly, an illusion.
More From This Topic
Strategic Planning
Staying solvent at your current level is the key to taking your business to the next level.
applying for a job
Know what everyone else knows about you, and you won't be tripped up by an interview question.
Financing
Many small-business owners are stressed about cash flow because they don't understand how banks assess whether they're a good bet.
Small Business Growth
Don't be so focused on what can go wrong that you aren't ready to seize the opportunity when things go better than anticipated.
Startup Financing
Even if you are dealing with less than perfect credit, there are more options than ever for entrepreneurs to fund their new businesses.
Small Business Credit
Using a business credit card isn't just easier than getting a conventional back loan, it has many more benefits.
Small Business Financing
When it comes to business credit, new business owners often don't recognize the mistakes they're making until it's too late.
Credit
Good credit starts with something as simple as securing an EIN -- and paying your bills on time.
Small Businesses
There is no one-size-fits all business credit card. To narrow your search, you must first understand what your specific needs are.
Credit Cards
Even if you never needed a loan before, establish business credit now, because you never know.
