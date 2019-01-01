There are no Videos in your queue.
Small-business Data
Data Analysis
From choosing a location to understanding your customer base, market insights from data analysis are key to your success.
Data-driven decision making is fundamentally important. Startups make a mistake thinking it is a capacity they can wait to develop.
When you have good information about your customers, innovation can result.
While big data can provide a plethora of information to businesses, many companies can come off creepy to customers. Ironically, that's why small businesses have an opportunity to use big data perhaps better than anyone.
The huge majority of retailers own just one store but consumers have few options for local gift cards. There is a big unmet demand.
Growth Strategies
Know how you can tell if your business is really thriving? Here are four ways to find data for benchmarking your business.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
