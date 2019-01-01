My Queue

Small-business Data

Small-business Data
Data Analysis

Why Data Is Gold for Retailers Looking to Grow

From choosing a location to understanding your customer base, market insights from data analysis are key to your success.
Jim Robeson | 5 min read
Why Your Startup Needs to Be Data Mature From the Beginning

Why Your Startup Needs to Be Data Mature From the Beginning

Data-driven decision making is fundamentally important. Startups make a mistake thinking it is a capacity they can wait to develop.
Asha Saxena | 4 min read
Don't Drive Your Business Without Data

Don't Drive Your Business Without Data

When you have good information about your customers, innovation can result.
Iman Jalali | 3 min read
Why Small Businesses Actually Have the Big-Data Advantage

Why Small Businesses Actually Have the Big-Data Advantage

While big data can provide a plethora of information to businesses, many companies can come off creepy to customers. Ironically, that's why small businesses have an opportunity to use big data perhaps better than anyone.
Dan Yoo | 5 min read
Gift Cards Are an Untapped Opportunity for Local Businesses

Gift Cards Are an Untapped Opportunity for Local Businesses

The huge majority of retailers own just one store but consumers have few options for local gift cards. There is a big unmet demand.
Jason Wolfe | 4 min read

Growth Strategies
Growth Strategies

How to Tell if Your Business is Healthy...or Floundering

Know how you can tell if your business is really thriving? Here are four ways to find data for benchmarking your business.
Carol Tice