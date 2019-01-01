My Queue

Small Business Finance

Here Are the Benefits of Multiple LLCs or Corporations for Your Businesses
LLC

Entrepreneurs running several companies under one LLC may benefit from creating multiple corporations.
James Parsons | 4 min read
The 5 Most Important Accounting Reports for Your Small Business

Here are the key reports to know about, including profit and loss statements, revenue by customer and more.
Due | 5 min read
Successful Founders Fixate on These 5 Numbers

Instead of focusing on financial statements, startups need to focus on the day to day and week by week numbers that, over time add up to a growth trajectory -- or not.
Alice Loy | 6 min read
How to Negotiate Lower Monthly Bills -- and Keep the Extra Cash. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds. Here's how to lower your monthly cell phone bill, utility bills and more.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
5 Best and Fast Small-Business Loans (Some of Which You've Never Heard of)

Need a small loan fast? We've vetted these small-business loans for you.
Carolyn Sun | 13 min read

More From This Topic

How Business Owners Can Get Fiscally (as Well as Physically) Fit in the New Year
Financial Security

One solution: Set up a life insurance policy from which you can sidestep the banks and loan yourself money, in a crunch.
Pamela Yellen | 6 min read
If You Want to Be a Successful Entrepreneur, Stop Ignoring This 'Boring' Word
Finance

What's the difference between money and finance?
Chris Haddon and Jason Balin | 2 min read
The Best Retirement Plans for Entrepreneurs
Small Business Finance

Start looking ahead and saving now.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
Want to Make an Impact in Business? Don't Be Afraid to Scare Yourself.
Finance Your Business

An approach to work -- and life -- for those who truly want to make a difference.
Boe Hartman | 4 min read
6 Tax Reform Changes Needed to Help Small Businesses Grow
Taxes

Every politician claims they want to help small businesses. Here are six ways they actually can.
Carol Roth | 6 min read
How One Entrepreneur Earned His First Paycheck Playing Video Games
Success Stories

How Alex Aleksandrovski sold in-game money for U.S. currency, and how his entrepreneurial background pushed him to succeed.
Jason Saltzman | 2 min read
What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About the Fed's Rate Rise
Finance

How the financial web will help small business owners ahead of the increase.
Ryan Himmel | 4 min read
How to Calculate the Success of a Direct Mail Campaign
Direct Marketing

The first thing you need to determine? The close rate needed to break even.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
5 Steps to Raise Startup and Expansion Capital
Raising Capital

These universal steps make capital goals reachable for an entrepreneur in any industry.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
How 'Uberizing' the Small Business Economy Is Driving Growth
On-Demand

On-demand platforms provide convenience for the client, with a high volume of jobs being sent to workers or small businesses.
Sam Madden | 5 min read