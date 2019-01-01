My Queue

3 Tips for Borrowing Business Funding From Friends and Family (60-Second Video)
Here's how to stay out of a potentially tricky situation.
Patrick Carone | 2 min read
The 50-Word Blurb and the 5-Slide Deck

An avalanche of information is not what potential investors seek on the first meeting.
Michael Houlihan & Bonnie Harvey | 4 min read
Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps

Like personal finance, there are plenty of ways to organize your small-business finances depending on what your goals are.
Due | 6 min read
Times Are Good, so Start Working Now to Make Your Small Business Recession-Proof

The financial crisis of 2007-2009 can tell the prescient business owner how to prepare for any downturn that may be on the horizon.
Eyal Lifshitz | 6 min read
5 Best and Fast Small-Business Loans (Some of Which You've Never Heard of)

Need a small loan fast? We've vetted these small-business loans for you.
Carolyn Sun | 13 min read

Where Can Underserved Small Businesses Get the Financial Tools They Need? One Word: Fintech.
FinTech

By spearheading continued fintech and blockchain progress, the entrepreneurial community has a shot at supporting real and sustainable worldwide economic progress.
AJ Agrawal | 6 min read
How to Decide Whether You Need Debt or Equity Financing for Your Business
Financing

Landing on the right type of business financing is a critical step for turning expansion plans into reality.
Mark Abell | 8 min read
How to Finance Taking Your Startup to the Big Time
Small Business Financing

Many successful companies bootstrapped to get started but getting big almost inevitably requires funding.
Jared Hecht | 4 min read
There's a Real Difference Between a Personal and Business Credit Card
Credit Cards

Not all credit cards are created equal. If you're a small business owner, you're missing out if you don't have a business credit card.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
5 Tips for Financing Your Startup
Startups

In any economic climate, it is challenging to find the funds to set up a business.
Kimberly de Silva | 5 min read
Got Bad Credit? Don't Apply for a Loan Before You Ask a Few Hard Questions.
Loans

Your credit score is a major factor, but it's not the only reason potential lenders might give you bad news.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
5 Quick Bootstrapping Tips for Entrepreneurs
Small Business Financing

How to finance your own business.
Nathan Resnick | 4 min read
What Entrepreneurs With Bad Credit Need to Know Before Applying to Get a Loan
Entrepreneurs

Your credit score is a major factor in your eligibility, but it's not the only factor.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
Your First $1 Million: How to Prepare For a Business Milestone
Milestones

As your business grows bigger, be ready to make the transition from entrepreneur to CEO.
Eyal Lifshitz | 7 min read
What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About the Fed's Rate Rise
Finance

How the financial web will help small business owners ahead of the increase.
Ryan Himmel | 4 min read