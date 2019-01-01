There are no Videos in your queue.
Small Business Heroes
Here's how this CEO thinks women can break through the glass ceiling and positively impact their businesses.
Rebecca Minkoff's new initiative, The Female Founder Collective, encourages consumers to shop 'female-founded' as a value.
Congratulations! You're about to head your company! Now, how do you deal with that ex-CEO who's so used to "running the show"?
CasperLabs co-founder and CEO Medha Parlikar wants women to not be afraid to pursue careers in computer science.
While you can't start offering your customers Candy Cane Joe-Joes, there's nothing to keep you from copying these three winning TJ's strategies.
Small Business Heroes
With a funky Airstream trailer as my home and office, and a detailed work plan, I'm no longer tied to my office.
Pinterest is an effective -- but often underutilized -- advertising platform. Why not look into it?
If you're committing any of these errors, simmering resentment among your staff may be the result.
As the consumer robocall-avoidance backlash continues, legitimate businesses are being caught in the crosshairs. Here are three strategies they can take.
You know that task that no one has ever bothered with? A clock-changer is the one person who steps up.
The technology may strike users as a bit creepy but it could be a big plus for you to zero in on the right customers.
Company meetings are at the core of a well-run business. Make yours as effective as possible.
Melanie Perkins, the co-founder and CEO of popular design platform Canva, and her team are constantly chasing big goals.
Chances are, you've got members of "the most anxious generation" working for you. What can you do to help?
Don't play favorites and put all your resources into bottom-of-the-funnel efforts; make sure every consumer interaction makes your brand more compelling.
