My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Small Business Lending

5 Best and Fast Small-Business Loans (Some of Which You've Never Heard of)
Small Business Loans

5 Best and Fast Small-Business Loans (Some of Which You've Never Heard of)

Need a small loan fast? We've vetted these small-business loans for you.
Carolyn Sun | 13 min read
The Fintech Entrepreneur's Need for Speed

The Fintech Entrepreneur's Need for Speed

Investors demand accelerated growth but the faster you grow, the smaller your margin for error.
Eyal Lifshitz | 5 min read
What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About the Fed's Rate Rise

What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About the Fed's Rate Rise

How the financial web will help small business owners ahead of the increase.
Ryan Himmel | 4 min read
4 Trends Transforming Online Business Lending

4 Trends Transforming Online Business Lending

It's hard to say for certain what online business lending will look like, but we can be pretty sure that it's here to stay.
Jared Hecht | 4 min read
5 Main Reasons Banks Turn Down Small-Business Owners for Loans

5 Main Reasons Banks Turn Down Small-Business Owners for Loans

It was never easy for smaller businesses to get loans when they needed them most and it has only gotten harder since the recession.
John Rampton | 6 min read

More From This Topic

8 Reasons Your Business Loan Was Rejected
Small Business Lending

8 Reasons Your Business Loan Was Rejected

Getting a business loan is notoriously difficult but, seen from the lender's perspective, you can understand why.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Busting the 5 Myths About Small Business Lending
Raising Capital

Busting the 5 Myths About Small Business Lending

Don't miss out on opportunities to secure funding for your business due to false information.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
3 Strategies for Getting Into Lending Shape
Financing

3 Strategies for Getting Into Lending Shape

Convincing a lender of your need and viability as a business can often be the biggest hurdle.
Brock Blake | 6 min read
3 Commonly Overlooked Ways Business Owners Can Raise Funds
Small Business Financing

3 Commonly Overlooked Ways Business Owners Can Raise Funds

You could get just the injection of cash you need through grant support, business development companies or online lenders.
Chris Oberbeck | 4 min read
Good Surprises Are Likelier When You Plan for Them
Small Business Growth

Good Surprises Are Likelier When You Plan for Them

Don't be so focused on what can go wrong that you aren't ready to seize the opportunity when things go better than anticipated.
Haijian Hu | 4 min read
6 Tips for Finding the Best Online Loan for Your Small Business
Small Business Lending

6 Tips for Finding the Best Online Loan for Your Small Business

Do your homework now so you can skip the bank later.
Evan Singer | 5 min read
4 Lessons Learned in Getting Bank Financing
Financing

4 Lessons Learned in Getting Bank Financing

Consider these four topics before, during and after you apply for a small business loan. You'll be glad you did.
Fan Bi | 4 min read
4 Ways an Entrepreneur Can Increase Liquidity
Entrepreneurs

4 Ways an Entrepreneur Can Increase Liquidity

For new business-owners, the bar to growing something from nothing is lower than ever. . . as long as you keep your cash-flow fluid.
Sam Madden | 6 min read
How to Turn a Lender's 'No' Into 'Yes'
Loans

How to Turn a Lender's 'No' Into 'Yes'

Every rejection is an opportunity to learn more about what will make your next loan application get approved.
Jared Hecht | 5 min read
The State of Small-Business Lending: A Return to Normal?
Small Business Lending

The State of Small-Business Lending: A Return to Normal?

Even in today's healthy economy, many business owners are still not credit-worthy and need guidance.
Lisa Stevens | 4 min read