small business management

As 2016 Winds Down, It's Time to Plan For The New Year.
Small Business Growth

As 2016 Winds Down, It's Time to Plan For The New Year.

Small-business owners will want to use this 5-point process for charting a prosperous course in 2017.
Haijian Hu | 4 min read
Good Surprises Are Likelier When You Plan for Them

Good Surprises Are Likelier When You Plan for Them

Don't be so focused on what can go wrong that you aren't ready to seize the opportunity when things go better than anticipated.
Haijian Hu | 4 min read
4 Potential Lawsuits to Watch Out for in Small Business

4 Potential Lawsuits to Watch Out for in Small Business

Avoiding lawsuits isn't as thrilling as winning litigation but it's far less expensive.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
4 Ways to Make Your Business Better in the New Year

4 Ways to Make Your Business Better in the New Year

Looking at trends and competitors and simply dropping anything that is holding you back are essential going into 2016.
Ken Dunn | 6 min read
4 Ways to Give Your Customers Exactly What They Want

4 Ways to Give Your Customers Exactly What They Want

You don't have to have a perfect business, but it does need to be 'good enough' to attract your target audience and land sales. Follow these tips to bring in more business.
Dan S. Kennedy | 6 min read

More From This Topic

4 Ways to Make Sure Your Workers Are Actually Working
Management

4 Ways to Make Sure Your Workers Are Actually Working

American companies spend more than $750 billion paying people for work they're not doing. Use these four easy strategies to improve productivity.
Dan S. Kennedy | 6 min read
Most Entrepreneurs Have 4 of the 5 Critical Success Traits, and That's Not Quite Enough
Entrepreneurs

Most Entrepreneurs Have 4 of the 5 Critical Success Traits, and That's Not Quite Enough

The drive to innovate and disrupt defines entrepreneurship but when what you've invented works, the opposite qualities are necessary.
Dixie Gillaspie | 4 min read