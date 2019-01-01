My Queue

Small Business Marketing

7 Ways to Boost Your Small-Business Marketing
Marketing

7 Ways to Boost Your Small-Business Marketing

These marketing strategies can help small businesses gain new customers and increase repeat business.
Kimberly de Silva | 8 min read
6 Ways to Think Outside the Box When Marketing Your Small Business

6 Ways to Think Outside the Box When Marketing Your Small Business

Having trouble marketing your small business? These six outside the box ideas will help.
Dan Scalco | 3 min read
3 Strategies to Nail Before You Launch Your Social-Media Campaign

3 Strategies to Nail Before You Launch Your Social-Media Campaign

Planning and metrics are key to any successful marketing effort, yet many entrepreneurs rush into the social conversation with little idea of what they hope to accomplish.
Susan Solovic | 3 min read
The ABCs of Writing Great Marketing Copy

The ABCs of Writing Great Marketing Copy

3 Simple Tricks to Creating Good Copy Any Time You Need It
Wendy Keller | 4 min read
3 Clever Ways to Get More Customers in the Next 3 Weeks

3 Clever Ways to Get More Customers in the Next 3 Weeks

The main thing you need to know about marketing is that 100 percent of the people who don't know you're in business won't buy from you.
Wendy Keller | 6 min read

More From This Topic

How Getting Published Will Change Your Business
Marketing Strategies

How Getting Published Will Change Your Business

Writing a book is the best way to put your expertise on display.
Wendy Keller | 3 min read
Top Marketing Trends for Small Businesses
Trends

Top Marketing Trends for Small Businesses

These 5 trends can help keep your marketing relevant
Small Business PR | 3 min read
Struggling to Market Your Small Business? Do What Hollywood Does.
Small Business Marketing

Struggling to Market Your Small Business? Do What Hollywood Does.

Big corporate entities are spending tons of marketing dollars to get what you already possess: a story.
Mike Kim | 4 min read
8 Common Ways Small Businesses Waste Money Marketing
Small Business Marketing

8 Common Ways Small Businesses Waste Money Marketing

Nobody sets out to waste the marketing budget but that's the result of unknowingly using ineffective tactics.
Brian Sutter | 5 min read
10 Ways to Prepare for Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday

10 Ways to Prepare for Small Business Saturday

The time is now to beef up your presence online and otherwise for this popular annual retail event for the little guys.
Connie Certusi | 5 min read
The 3 Questions You Have to Answer to Get Your Customers Eager to Buy
Marketing Strategies

The 3 Questions You Have to Answer to Get Your Customers Eager to Buy

Apple makes a good phone but the Pavlovian response of their customers has as much to do with psychology as product quality. You can leverage the same marketing insights as the big brands.
Dixie Gillaspie | 5 min read