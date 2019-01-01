My Queue

small business owners

Stop Calling Everyone an Entrepreneur --They Aren't

There is a difference between an entrepreneur and small-business owner.
Ben Lamm | 7 min read
What Every Business Owner Can Learn From the Fall of Rome

As quickly and dramatically as Rome came to power, it fell -- swiftly. Remember that old adage about those who who fail to learn from history?
Anna Johansson | 5 min read
How to Start a Business When You're an Introvert

First, know that your introversion isn't a curse -- it's a strength, if you know how to use it.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Going Up? 5 Steps to Your Perfect Elevator Pitch.

An elevator speech is a powerful tool that allows you to quickly spark interest in your business.
Michelle Van Slyke | 5 min read
Have a Burning Business Question? Ask Our Small Business Expert Mike Glauser.

As a successful founder, professor and consultant, Glauser is ready to take any entrepreneurship question you throw his way.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read

3 Ways to Take Charge of Your Schedule
3 Ways to Take Charge of Your Schedule

They aren't making days with more hours, so you need to do more with the hours you have.
Michelle Van Slyke | 4 min read