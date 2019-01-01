My Queue

Small Business Saturday

Make the Most of Small Business Saturday and Kick Off the Holiday Season!
Watch Food Network star and entrepreneur Robert Irvine and learn how to think bigger about leveraging this holiday and using tech to better serve your customers and get insights that will help you grow.
Entrepreneur Events | 2 min read
$6 Billion in 2 Days: Black Friday and Cyber Monday by the Numbers

$6 Billion in 2 Days: Black Friday and Cyber Monday by the Numbers

In 2016 businesses did $6.79 billion in sales. How will 2017 stack up?
Brian Roberts | 2 min read
Close the Sale: Turning Small Business Browsers Into Buyers

Close the Sale: Turning Small Business Browsers Into Buyers

Small Business Saturday will be the busiest day of the year for many independent businesses, with millions of shoppers expected to participate in the nationwide occasion on November 25. But that doesn't necessarily mean that they're all buying.
Michelle Van Slyke | 5 min read
10 Ways for Small Businesses to Dominate Local Markets

10 Ways for Small Businesses to Dominate Local Markets

There are several ways small businesses can better position themselves to compete in the local market.
Derek Miller | 6 min read
This Small Business Saturday, I'm Shopping at Amazon

This Small Business Saturday, I'm Shopping at Amazon

Yes, Amazon.
Gene Marks | 4 min read

More From This Topic

6 Small Businesses Worth Supporting This Holiday Season
Small Business Saturday

6 Small Businesses Worth Supporting This Holiday Season

Buying from small businesses strengthens the backbone of the economy.
Carol Roth | 4 min read
It's Naive for Small Business to Expect Much From Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday

It's Naive for Small Business to Expect Much From Small Business Saturday

Customers think warmly of small businesses in principle but it's price, service and quality that decides where they buy.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
6 Ways to Take Advantage of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28
Marketing

6 Ways to Take Advantage of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28

Hosting a special event, updating your website and shooting out those hashtags are just a few marketing tools to use during the small business event of the season.
Hari Ravichandran | 5 min read
10 Ways to Prepare for Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday

10 Ways to Prepare for Small Business Saturday

The time is now to beef up your presence online and otherwise for this popular annual retail event for the little guys.
Connie Certusi | 5 min read
Transform Seasonal Shoppers Into Loyal Shoppers Year-Round
Customer Loyalty

Transform Seasonal Shoppers Into Loyal Shoppers Year-Round

Harness these six methods to secure new customers for the long haul.
Tiffany Monhollon | 4 min read
Restaurants Ask Customers to #DineSmall on Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday

Restaurants Ask Customers to #DineSmall on Small Business Saturday

As small businesses claim the Saturday after Black Friday, local restaurants are getting in on the action.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Entrepreneurs, Ready to Capitalize on Small Business Saturday?
Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs, Ready to Capitalize on Small Business Saturday?

Here are four strategies to help owners prepare for this special shopping day.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 3 min read
Shoppers Spend $5.5 Billion on Small Business Saturday
Marketing

Shoppers Spend $5.5 Billion on Small Business Saturday

Small-business owners say Black Friday and Cyber Monday did little for their bottom line, but Thanksgiving weekend sales still came in slightly better than expected.
Cheryl Winokur Munk
Why Supporting Small Business Saturday This Year Is Important (Opinion)
Growth Strategies

Why Supporting Small Business Saturday This Year Is Important (Opinion)

With Hurricane Sandy's impact on small businesses on the East Coast, it's more important than ever to shop locally.
Connie Certusi | 3 min read
Should Franchisees Participate in Small Business Saturday?
Franchises

Should Franchisees Participate in Small Business Saturday?

A franchise advocate is lobbying American Express to allow franchisees from small outfits to take part in its holiday marketing campaign designed to promote independently-owned enterprises.
Dinah Wisenberg Brin