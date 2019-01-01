My Queue

Small Business Tax

Feeling Confused by the New Tax Law's Small Business Provision? You're Not Alone.
The IRS charges 5 percent interest on underpayments, so miscalculating a quarterly payment could have serious ramifications. But what if you don't know what that quarterly payment should be?
Anne Zimmerman | 6 min read
Grading the Tax Cut and Jobs Act: What It Means for Small-Business Owners

I'm a CPA and attorney who's read every page of the new bill, and here's what you need to know.
Mark J. Kohler | 5 min read
5 Top Tax Hacks for Entrepreneurs

Get the most out of your return this tax season.
Ryan Himmel | 4 min read
8 Accounting To-Dos for Your End-of-the-Year Checklist

Winging it won't work. Keeping books up-to-date and planning ahead for tax filings is essential for good company growth.
Gadiel Morantes | 6 min read
Top 5 End-of-Year Tax Strategies for Small Businesses

The time to think about tax season isn't at the first of the year -- it's all year long. These five strategies can help.
Garrett and Deborah Gregory | 4 min read

The Tax-Saving Tool You're Not Using
Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins says ESOPs aren't just for multi-billion dollar corporations.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 5 min read
Last-Minute Bookkeeping Tips Before You See the Tax Man
Taxes

Last-Minute Bookkeeping Tips Before You See the Tax Man

The good news is that there's a way to properly prepare for this, er, taxing process to avoid all this agony next year.
Keith Mueller | 4 min read