Small Business Week 2012

A TV Channel for Dogs -- Yes, Really -- Just Got Some Wagging Validation
National Small Business Week

Almost everyone's pooch can now enjoy this subscription channel, which is taking over cable like some sort of doggone HBO.
Joan Oleck | 7 min read
Chobani Yogurt's Success Starts Where a Giant Left Off

Chobani's founder Hamdi Ulukaya tells the story of his company's modest beginnings and current growing pains.
Diana Ransom
Getting the Big Banks Back into Small-Business Lending

The SBA is partnering with the largest U.S. lenders to raise the amount of money loaned to small businesses, particularly in small loans and underserved communities.
Catherine Clifford
Eyeing a HUBZone? Hold Onto That Status

When it comes to landing federal procurement contracts, getting certified under various set-aside programs can improve your chances. But a HUBZone status can easily slip away as an area changes.
Diana Ransom
The SBA's Karen G. Mills on the Small-Business Credit Comeback

The small-business credit market has recovered since 2009, when lending had all but frozen. Banks are coming back to the market and seeing greater demand for loans from business owners.
Catherine Clifford

Google Hangout with SBA Chief Karen Mills
Finance

As part of National Small Business Week, Entrepreneur's Diana Ransom moderated a live chat with SBA chief Karen Mills and winners of the SBA's video contest.
Diana Ransom
For SBA Award Winner, Success Means: 'Do the Right Thing'
Entrepreneurs

This year's Small Business Person of the Year discusses the challenges of managing rapid growth.
Diana Ransom
SBA Seeks to Boost Small-Dollar Loans With New Push
Finance

The SBA is looking to increase the number of smaller loans in underserved communities with a new push.
Catherine Clifford
Business Owners Take SBA Chief to Task
Finance

At a town hall at National Small Business Week, some entrepreneurs complain to Karen Mills about access to credit and high health insurance costs.
Colleen DeBaise | 3 min read
How the 'Little Guy' Can Partner With Big Companies
Growth Strategies

If you're a little guy, there are plenty of ways to partner with a much larger company. Here are seven.
Colleen DeBaise
Gaps Persist Amid Small-Business Lending Comeback
Finance

In 2011, SBA lending hit a record level. SBA Administrator Karen G. Mills explains why.
Catherine Clifford
How Industry Clusters Can Spur Small-Business Growth
Finance

One way the SBA has sought to foster entrepreneurial growth is through industry clusters.The SBA's Karen Mills explains how.
Catherine Clifford
4 Mistakes to Avoid When Applying for a Bank Loan
Finance

Two leading banks, honored for National Small Business Week, offer their best advice to business owners seeking credit.
Catherine Clifford
The SBA's Karen G. Mills on the Small-Business Recovery
Growth Strategies

SBA Administrator Karen G. Mills travels the U.S. talking with business owners and bankers. She says she's hearing more talk of expansion compared with three years ago.
Catherine Clifford
The SBA's Karen G. Mills Answers Her Agency's Critics
Finance

Some critics have called for dismantling the U.S. Small Business Administration. The agency's leader says demand for its services is only growing and is a good value to tax payers.
Catherine Clifford