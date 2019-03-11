My Queue

Small finance bank

Meet India's Master of Finance

From having humble, pastoral beginnings to becoming mission-driven banker who has become a compelling force in solving the problem of access to finance in the economy, the story of Kshama Fernandes is such wonder, well, with a bent of credit!
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
This Small Bank's CEO Explains Why Financial Inclusion Should Be a Business Model Rather than an Obligation

Small finance banks addressing the financial services requirements of the base of pyramid customers as well as SMEs clearly have a much larger base of consumers, and a larger role in nation building
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
This Is How Technology is Helping Small Banks to Compete with Large Ones

Like they say, there is nothing that technology cannot do
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
This Small Finance Bank Is Looking To Set Up Internal Rating System For MSME Lending

The bank is ultimately aiming for a loan book of INR 20,000 crore along with listing on bourses by 2020
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read