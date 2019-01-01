My Queue

12 Science-Backed Ways to Make Yourself Smarter
Growth Strategies

12 Science-Backed Ways to Make Yourself Smarter

From chewing gum to having more sex, here are some things you can do to boost your brain power.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
10 Research-Proven Tricks to Seem Smarter Than You Are

10 Research-Proven Tricks to Seem Smarter Than You Are

Certain behaviors carry special power to magnify your intelligence in the eyes of others. Here are 10 you can use to your advantage today.
Travis Bradberry | 6 min read
Being an Entrepreneur Is Stressful But Don't Worry About It

Being an Entrepreneur Is Stressful But Don't Worry About It

The more we worry about what things beyond our control , the less mental energy we have for what we could do something about. Like building a business.
Daniel DiPiazza | 6 min read
10 Behaviors of Smart People

10 Behaviors of Smart People

Smart people make smart decisions and that's the most important factor in how things turn out for you.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
4 Strategies for Making Your Product 'Smarter'

4 Strategies for Making Your Product 'Smarter'

A fertile frontier for invention is upgrading familiar products to make them more responsive and useful.
Kumar Srivastava | 4 min read

More From This Topic

This One Habit Can Help Make You Smarter
Habits

This One Habit Can Help Make You Smarter

Behavior science expert and Entrepreneur.com contributor James Clear on the most important philosophy for improving your life and business.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Using an iPad to Boost Productivity
Technology

Using an iPad to Boost Productivity

Jaime and Mark Van Wye, owners of dog-training franchise Zoom Room, say they're running a more efficient business thanks to tablet technology. Here are their iPad tips.
Colleen DeBaise
A Bakery Makes a Sweet Comeback With Crowdfunding
Finance

A Bakery Makes a Sweet Comeback With Crowdfunding

After investors backed out, pastry chef Jessie Isaacs turned to her customers to raise money to open her storefront. In this video, she provides tips on how to crowdfund.
Colleen DeBaise
How to Turn Tweets Into Customers
Marketing

How to Turn Tweets Into Customers

Kenny Lao of Rickshaw Dumpling uses Twitter and Facebook to update his restaurant's fans on a "moment-to-moment" basis. Here are his tips on managing a social-media schedule.
Colleen DeBaise
How a Startup's Social Vision Wins Customers
Starting a Business

How a Startup's Social Vision Wins Customers

Warby Parker donates a pair of eyeglasses for every one it sells, a "one-for-one" model that's helped the ecommerce business blow through sales targets.
Colleen DeBaise
Targeting the 'It Girl' Customer
Marketing

Targeting the 'It Girl' Customer

The co-founders of Rent the Runway outline five strategies they've used to build a high-tech fashion company.
Colleen DeBaise
A Fashion Startup Goes Viral
Marketing

A Fashion Startup Goes Viral

Divya Gugnani, co-founder of fashion site Send the Trend, tells how she built a social business with about 200,000 Facebook fans in less than a year.
Colleen DeBaise
A Focus on Sustainable Building in Providence, R.I.
Growth Strategies

A Focus on Sustainable Building in Providence, R.I.

Two architects in Providence, R.I., contained their plans and found new reasons to recommit themselves to their city along the way.
Margaret Littman | 3 min read
Seven Tips for Marketing a Business with Video
Marketing

Seven Tips for Marketing a Business with Video

When creating videos for marketing purposes, keep this advice in mind.
Starr Hall | 5 min read
Creative Business Uses for Touch-Screen PCs
Technology

Creative Business Uses for Touch-Screen PCs

PCs with touch-based interfaces have a small business upside: They can morph into everything from interactive retail kiosks to data-entry terminals.
Jonathan Blum | 3 min read