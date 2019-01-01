My Queue

Smart Cars

Far Out Tech

Here's Navdy, a New Gadget That Can Make Your Old Car Smart

A hands-on review of a device that allows you to get directions and receive messages projected onto a transparent screen on your dash.
Jason Fell | 7 min read
4 Innovations In IoT Space By Indians

Indian IoT firms have gone from just being fun to having real time applications.
Ritu Kochar | 4 min read