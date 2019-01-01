My Queue

Smart Cities

Smart Mobility for Smart Cities

Here's How metropolitan city can have 3 orbits of road transportation
Anuj Prasad | 4 min read
Smart Cities Call for Smart Buildings

Smart buildings go a long way in achieving all these goals, and more. Smart buildings help better manage and monitor assets, reduce energy costs and carbon footprints, and shape the world around us
Gaurav Burman | 5 min read
Smart Cities Are Most Vulnerable to Cyber Security Risks

To reduce the evident cyber risks, a cyber-resilient and trusted environment is a prerequisite
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
How Budding Entrepreneurs are Leading the Way in the Manufacturing Industry

Budding Indian manufacturer today are more innovative, confident and better able to think out-of-the-box than were many manufacturers in the past
Kavita Nigam | 4 min read
#3 Things that Helped this Regional CEO to Stay on India's Biggest Real Estate Group's Top Management Role for a Decade

Once you have ownership of a problem, you actually innovate far more to become an entrepreneur in fine ways says Shaishav Dharia
Aashika Jain | 5 min read

