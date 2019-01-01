My Queue

Smart City

News and Trends

Plus, Google has submitted its plans for its huge development in Mountain View, Calif., and Firefly, a smart city platform, launched with $21.5 million in seed funding.
Venturer | 1 min read
Why Smart Cities Are a Golden Opportunity for Entrepreneurs

As we design the cities of tomorrow, entrepreneurs should take the lead.
John Wechsler | 6 min read
The Future Of Cities: Tapping The Transformative Power Of Exponential Technologies

Considering the transformative power of exponential technologies, is it better to take a top-down approach when designing cities, or a bottom-up approach?
Dr. Peter H. Diamandis | 7 min read
Should Your Business Set up Shop in Bill Gates's Smart City?

Commercial space will likely be a hot commodity in Belmont, but the benefits are many.
Baruch Labunski | 8 min read
H.E. Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr On Smart Dubai Office's Citywide Blockchain Implementation

The Smart Dubai Office has kicked off the first city-wide effort to implement blockchain technology in city services.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 1 min read

Smart Dubai Office And 1776 Launch A Hunt For Blockchain Innovations In Dubai
Blockchain

In line with the Blockchain Strategy unveiled by Dubai in October 2016 -a vision to become the first blockchain-powered city by 2020- Smart Dubai Office (SDO) and global entrepreneurship network 1776 are looking for startups, which can transform conventional industries using their blockchain technology.
Sindhu Hariharan | 2 min read
Technology

UAE-Based Startup Zero.1 Develops LiFi Enabled App To Personalize Museum Experiences

Zero.1 wants to put smartphones to use for a richer tour experience in museums and cultural centers.
Sindhu Hariharan | 3 min read