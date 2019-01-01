My Queue

Smart Design

Why This Entrepreneur Ditched Helping Companies and Decided to Compete With Them Instead
Competition

Why This Entrepreneur Ditched Helping Companies and Decided to Compete With Them Instead

This CEO explains why she pivoted her company from a consulting studio to supplying the products.
Andrea Huspeni | 1 min read
Tiny Hotels Are a Big Trend

Tiny Hotels Are a Big Trend

Hotel chains are beefing up their amenities and shrinking their room size.
Michelle Castillo | 8 min read
High-Tech Meets High Fashion: The New Look of Wearable Technology

High-Tech Meets High Fashion: The New Look of Wearable Technology

Wearable tech is getting a high-design makeover.
Alev Aktar | 5 min read
Smart Design Connects the Dots

Smart Design Connects the Dots

The best examples allow a consumer to coexist with a product or service in a seamless fashion.
Michele Serro | 5 min read