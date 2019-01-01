My Queue

Smart Devices

CES

Does anyone really need a 'smart belt'?
Hayden Field | 4 min read
25 Things at CES You'll Actually Want to Buy

Smart massage chairs, roll-up TVs and leather laptops: The world's biggest tech show is upon us.
Hayden Field | 15+ min read
Will Smith and Shaq Invest in a Sleep-Tracking Smart Ring

Plus, there's a new startup that helps you straighten your teeth and a floral startup raised $2.5 million in seed funding.
Venturer | 1 min read
Google Home and Amazon Echo Can Store Your Voice Recordings. Here's When They Could Be Used Against You.

There are instances when the government or other authorities can access your smart home assistant data. Here's how the devices work -- and how to delete recordings.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
These Smart Shorts Will Help You Find the Perfect Pair of Jeans

Plus Automation Anywhere raises $250 million and an online bra startup raises $2 million.
Venturer | 1 min read

Energy

Save energy and you'll save money, too. Here's how.
Daniel Neiditch | 5 min read
voice search

Your customers are already using voice search. It's up to you and your business to meet them there.
Kevin Klein | 5 min read
Smart Devices

How can you get a piece of the IoT pie? First, make sure any device you invent can be integrated into a whole-home solution.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
Smart Devices

Alexa? Echo? Google Home? These devices likely won't stay put on our night tables and bookshelves for long.
Q Manning | 7 min read
News and Trends

Plus, a virtual fitness startup raise $13 million and actress Brooke Shields launches a new fashion line.
Venturer | 1 min read
Internet of Things

Seemingly innocuous "connected" gifts including teddy bears and vacuum cleaners give hackers a cyber-open door to you home.
Deral Heiland | 6 min read
Smart Home

Today's systems still have some evolving to do before consumers can be assured their devices will interact without hiccups.
Eyal Ronen | 5 min read
Internet of Things

The internet of things has an huge future but don't underestimate how much it is changing the world right now.
Angela Ruth | 10 min read
Internet of Things

A growing number of entrepreneurs are creating solutions that make it easier for devices to talk to one another.
Sheila Eugenio | 4 min read
Warren Buffett

The Berkshire Hathaway CEO is expanding his portfolio.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read