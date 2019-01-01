My Queue

Smart Entrepreneur

Working Hard Is Not the Same as Working Smart
Long Hours

Working Hard Is Not the Same as Working Smart

The number of hours an employee works in a day does not equal how effective they are.
Steve Blank | 6 min read
5 Amazing Tools for Every Internet-Based Entrepreneur

5 Amazing Tools for Every Internet-Based Entrepreneur

Even in the virtual world, tools make you much more productive.
Toby Nwazor | 4 min read
6 Reasons a Smartphone Is All You Need to Get Rolling

6 Reasons a Smartphone Is All You Need to Get Rolling

Today's smartphone does so much that it's almost fair to say that an entrepreneur who insists they need more is really procrastinating. Just do it.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
How Can Entrepreneurs Improve Their Personal Relationships? 8 Experts Weigh in.

How Can Entrepreneurs Improve Their Personal Relationships? 8 Experts Weigh in.

The first step: Assess your priorities. Then create boundaries.
Jacob Warwick | 12 min read
6 Sales Secrets to Turn a Rookie Into a Sales Superstar

6 Sales Secrets to Turn a Rookie Into a Sales Superstar

Here's a tip: You're a consultant, not a salesperson. So, figure out what you're really selling.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read

More From This Topic

5 Reasons Entrepreneurs Should Partner With a University
Smart Entrepreneur

5 Reasons Entrepreneurs Should Partner With a University

Sure, my sheepskin cost a lot, but these days I'm leveraging it for success.
Tim Linnet | 4 min read
Don't Wait to Turn a Hobby Into a 'Jobbie'
Business Plans

Don't Wait to Turn a Hobby Into a 'Jobbie'

You can turn a passion into a business, but you need a focused plan.
Carol Roth | 6 min read
Entrepreneurs Must Always Have Answers for These 5 Questions
Personal Branding

Entrepreneurs Must Always Have Answers for These 5 Questions

A leader can always articulate a vision and comment on current events.
Chuck Cohn | 4 min read
How to Become a Carbon-Neutral Business
Starting a Business

How to Become a Carbon-Neutral Business

Courtney and Carter Reum, founders of liquor company VeeV Acai Spirit, offer tips on creating a green and sustainable brand.
Colleen DeBaise
Using an iPad to Boost Productivity
Technology

Using an iPad to Boost Productivity

Jaime and Mark Van Wye, owners of dog-training franchise Zoom Room, say they're running a more efficient business thanks to tablet technology. Here are their iPad tips.
Colleen DeBaise
How a Startup's Social Vision Wins Customers
Starting a Business

How a Startup's Social Vision Wins Customers

Warby Parker donates a pair of eyeglasses for every one it sells, a "one-for-one" model that's helped the ecommerce business blow through sales targets.
Colleen DeBaise
Targeting the 'It Girl' Customer
Marketing

Targeting the 'It Girl' Customer

The co-founders of Rent the Runway outline five strategies they've used to build a high-tech fashion company.
Colleen DeBaise
A Fashion Startup Goes Viral
Marketing

A Fashion Startup Goes Viral

Divya Gugnani, co-founder of fashion site Send the Trend, tells how she built a social business with about 200,000 Facebook fans in less than a year.
Colleen DeBaise