Smart Entrepreneur
Long Hours
The number of hours an employee works in a day does not equal how effective they are.
Even in the virtual world, tools make you much more productive.
Today's smartphone does so much that it's almost fair to say that an entrepreneur who insists they need more is really procrastinating. Just do it.
The first step: Assess your priorities. Then create boundaries.
Here's a tip: You're a consultant, not a salesperson. So, figure out what you're really selling.
More From This Topic
Smart Entrepreneur
Sure, my sheepskin cost a lot, but these days I'm leveraging it for success.
Business Plans
You can turn a passion into a business, but you need a focused plan.
Personal Branding
A leader can always articulate a vision and comment on current events.
Starting a Business
Courtney and Carter Reum, founders of liquor company VeeV Acai Spirit, offer tips on creating a green and sustainable brand.
Technology
Jaime and Mark Van Wye, owners of dog-training franchise Zoom Room, say they're running a more efficient business thanks to tablet technology. Here are their iPad tips.
Starting a Business
Warby Parker donates a pair of eyeglasses for every one it sells, a "one-for-one" model that's helped the ecommerce business blow through sales targets.
Marketing
The co-founders of Rent the Runway outline five strategies they've used to build a high-tech fashion company.
Marketing
Divya Gugnani, co-founder of fashion site Send the Trend, tells how she built a social business with about 200,000 Facebook fans in less than a year.
