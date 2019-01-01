My Queue

Smart Fit va por 18 estados a través del modelo de franquicia
Franquicias

Smart Fit tiene un plan para consolidar su liderazgo durante el último trimestre del año: abrirse a inversión privada bajo el modelo de franquicia, con el cual busca llegar a los 18 estados en los que no tiene presencia en México.
Yanin Alfaro | 3 min read