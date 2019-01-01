There are no Videos in your queue.
Smart Goals
Entrepreneurship
The sales team knows that closing deals is what makes the company go. You want everyone on the team to know that, too.
Treat goals as "rocks" that can be broken into smaller pieces or stacked to help the entire team move to higher ground.
It's called hard work because it is hard. If it were easy, everyone would do it.
Today's leaders must involve teams to set objectives, promote transparency and foster accountability as they make changes and monitor business outcomes.
With the New Year right around the corner, it's time to think about just exactly what you want to achieve in 2017.
Smart Goals
Your goals will not achieve themselves and will regrettably require your vigorous participation.
Public Relations
Principles are less about what to do than they are about how to do it. Adopt these precepts and prosper.
Productivity
You need to start thinking outside that 24-hour box.
Entrepreneurs
You're bound to fail if you don't take a long hard look at your programming, environment and goals.
Setting Goals
When employees don't know their company's mission, vision or core values, they're left with a lack of direction.
Wisdom
Endless repetition has made some business aphorisms sound right, but do they hold up? Let's think it through.
Focus
Distractions are detours on what is already a long road to where you want to be.
New Year's resolutions
The best resolutions are those for which we can't blame anyone else if we don't keep them.
Growth Strategies
Goals that seem barely possible with a plan to achieve them have a nearly magical effect on success.
Productivity
By creating a goal-oriented culture and focusing more on quality work, managers can help their staff save time while bettering the results.
