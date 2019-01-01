My Queue

5 Reasons Every Entrepreneur Should Start in Sales
Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

5 Reasons Every Entrepreneur Should Start in Sales

The sales team knows that closing deals is what makes the company go. You want everyone on the team to know that, too.
Parth Misra | 15+ min read
How to Set Goals That Will Turn an Average Team Into All-Stars

How to Set Goals That Will Turn an Average Team Into All-Stars

Treat goals as "rocks" that can be broken into smaller pieces or stacked to help the entire team move to higher ground.
Laurie Cutts | 6 min read
The 5 Golden Rules of Goal-Setting

The 5 Golden Rules of Goal-Setting

It's called hard work because it is hard. If it were easy, everyone would do it.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 8 min read
5 Ways CEOs Can Empower Teams to Develop Collaborative Workplaces

5 Ways CEOs Can Empower Teams to Develop Collaborative Workplaces

Today's leaders must involve teams to set objectives, promote transparency and foster accountability as they make changes and monitor business outcomes.
Dan Schoenbaum | 6 min read
The Power of Writing Down Your Goals

The Power of Writing Down Your Goals

With the New Year right around the corner, it's time to think about just exactly what you want to achieve in 2017.
Matt Mayberry | 4 min read

6 Tips for Goal-Setting That, Trust Me, They Don't Teach You in College
Smart Goals
Smart Goals

6 Tips for Goal-Setting That, Trust Me, They Don't Teach You in College

Your goals will not achieve themselves and will regrettably require your vigorous participation.
Phil La Duke | 8 min read
10 Principles for Creating an Effective Public Relations Plan
Public Relations
Public Relations

10 Principles for Creating an Effective Public Relations Plan

Principles are less about what to do than they are about how to do it. Adopt these precepts and prosper.
Craig Cincotta | 5 min read
The Real Goal of Time Management Is the 25-Hour Day
Productivity
Productivity

The Real Goal of Time Management Is the 25-Hour Day

You need to start thinking outside that 24-hour box.
Steve Eakin | 3 min read
An Entrepreneur's 3 Steps to Success
Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

An Entrepreneur's 3 Steps to Success

You're bound to fail if you don't take a long hard look at your programming, environment and goals.
Geoff Woods | 5 min read
3 Steps for Aligning Your Organizational Goals
Setting Goals
Setting Goals

3 Steps for Aligning Your Organizational Goals

When employees don't know their company's mission, vision or core values, they're left with a lack of direction.
Andre Lavoie | 5 min read
5 Pieces of Common Startup Advice That Do More Harm Than Good
Wisdom
Wisdom

5 Pieces of Common Startup Advice That Do More Harm Than Good

Endless repetition has made some business aphorisms sound right, but do they hold up? Let's think it through.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
Cut Through Barriers to Success With a Laser Focus on Your Goals
Focus
Focus

Cut Through Barriers to Success With a Laser Focus on Your Goals

Distractions are detours on what is already a long road to where you want to be.
Chris Winfield | 4 min read
5 New Year's Resolutions That Set Up Entrepreneurs for Disappointment
New Year's resolutions
New Year's resolutions

5 New Year's Resolutions That Set Up Entrepreneurs for Disappointment

The best resolutions are those for which we can't blame anyone else if we don't keep them.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Set Your Goals 10 Times Bigger to Grow Faster
Growth Strategies
Growth Strategies

Set Your Goals 10 Times Bigger to Grow Faster

Goals that seem barely possible with a plan to achieve them have a nearly magical effect on success.
David Ciccarelli | 4 min read
Smarten Your Employees' Work Styles -- 5 Ways to Coax Productivity
Productivity
Productivity

Smarten Your Employees' Work Styles -- 5 Ways to Coax Productivity

By creating a goal-oriented culture and focusing more on quality work, managers can help their staff save time while bettering the results.
Heather R. Huhman | 4 min read