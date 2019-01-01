My Queue

Smart Home

What to Expect From CES 2019, the World's Biggest Tech Trade Show
CES

From smart homes to the biggest of big-screen TVs, here's a sneak peek at what's coming to this year's show.
Engadget | 7 min read
MIT Researchers Create a Robot Houseplant That Moves on Its Own

This will all be fine.
Rachel England | 3 min read
Google Home and Amazon Echo Can Store Your Voice Recordings. Here's When They Could Be Used Against You.

There are instances when the government or other authorities can access your smart home assistant data. Here's how the devices work -- and how to delete recordings.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
Everything You Can Do With Amazon Alexa

'Alexa, tell me a joke.'
Rose Leadem | 15+ min read
Here Are 7 Gadgets at CES Designed to Help You Sleep Better

These devices tap into your brain function and your senses to regulate your REM cycle.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Here Are the Things at CES You'll Actually Want to Buy
CES

Automate and personalize your life with these gadgets that revolutionize the most basic activities.
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read
There Is a Creepy Side to Those 'Smart' Toys and Appliances On Your Gift List
Internet of Things

Seemingly innocuous "connected" gifts including teddy bears and vacuum cleaners give hackers a cyber-open door to you home.
Deral Heiland | 6 min read
Looking for a Smarter Home? Get Ready to Learn About Connectivity.
Smart Home

Today's systems still have some evolving to do before consumers can be assured their devices will interact without hiccups.
Eyal Ronen | 5 min read
Seniors in Emerging Markets Represent Huge Opportunity for Innovative Entrepreneurs
Seniors

Older adults are one of the world's largest underserved populations. Those who invest now will tap unmet needs and reap the rewards.
Ping Jiang | 5 min read
25 Innovative IoT Companies and Products You Need to Know
Internet of Things

The internet of things has an huge future but don't underestimate how much it is changing the world right now.
Angela Ruth | 10 min read
3 Ways Entrepreneurs Are Making IoT More User-Friendly
Internet of Things

A growing number of entrepreneurs are creating solutions that make it easier for devices to talk to one another.
Sheila Eugenio | 4 min read
Roomba Is Mapping Your House to Make IoT Gadgets Smarter
Roomba

With your permission, iRobot may sell maps of your home to third-party companies working on smart home devices.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
How to Be a Winner in the Consumer Robotics Revolution
Robotics

These devices are coming to a home near you, maybe your home. And that's not science fiction. How can your business get in on this?
Jeffrey Kang | 6 min read
The Next Big Opportunity for Tech Entrepreneurs? 'Smart' Homes
Smart Home

"Smart" homes these days means safe homes, in terms of security and health. The IoT opportunities are out there. Are you game?
Gideon Kimbrell | 6 min read
3 Trends That Will Shape Crowdfunding in 2017
Crowdfunding

The market is evolving, and so are the products that help drive it. Consumers and backers alike are on the lookout for customizable solutions to everyday problems.
Jonathan Chaupin | 3 min read