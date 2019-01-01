My Queue

Smart watches

Fitbit Buys Smartwatch Maker Pebble's Software Assets
Fitbit

Fitbit Buys Smartwatch Maker Pebble's Software Assets

The deal, which closed on Dec. 6, did not include Pebble's hardware products.
Reuters | 1 min read
This Is Why You Should Be Excited for the 'Internet of Bikes'

This Is Why You Should Be Excited for the 'Internet of Bikes'

You can't really get lost on this super connected GPS-enabled bike, which also tallies calories burned and other stats.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
This Apple iWatch Concept Design Is Simply Incredible

This Apple iWatch Concept Design Is Simply Incredible

A designer took a stab at what the still-speculative watch might look like and how it might be able to make calls.
Dylan Love | 1 min read