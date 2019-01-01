My Queue

Smartphones

Browse Smarter and Safer With This VPN
Security

Browse Smarter and Safer With This VPN

SaferVPN keeps your browsing history away from prying eyes.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
Samsung Galaxy Fold Smartphone Will Set You Back at Least $1,980

Samsung Galaxy Fold Smartphone Will Set You Back at Least $1,980

Samsung's folding smartphone is the most expensive phone we've seen in the U.S., but it's also dazzling. It goes on sale on April 26, and will be available from AT&T and T-Mobile in the U.S.
Michael Kan and Sascha Segan | 3 min read
How Phone Screen Sharing Could Launch New Billion Dollar Industries

How Phone Screen Sharing Could Launch New Billion Dollar Industries

A new app called Squad now lets users share their phone screens rather than their faces.
Andrew Reid | 5 min read
These Are the Tech Myths That Many People Still Believe in

These Are the Tech Myths That Many People Still Believe in

Falsehoods like 'more megapixels is always better' and 'charging smartphones overnight kills the battery' continue to flourish, if you go by the response from the general public.
Eric Griffith | 3 min read
Coffee Beans Are Going Extinct, Facebook Covets Your Old Pics and the Motorola Razr Is Back (60-Second Video)

Coffee Beans Are Going Extinct, Facebook Covets Your Old Pics and the Motorola Razr Is Back (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read

Court: Cops Can't Force You to Unlock a Phone With Biometrics
Smartphones

Court: Cops Can't Force You to Unlock a Phone With Biometrics

A California federal judge rules that police cannot compel users to unlock their devices with facial recognition, fingerprints, or other forms of biometrics.
Rob Marvin | 2 min read
Apple and Tesla Stocks Get Hit, China Lands on the Dark Side of the Moon, and Time to Ditch Your Smartphone? (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Apple and Tesla Stocks Get Hit, China Lands on the Dark Side of the Moon, and Time to Ditch Your Smartphone? (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
60-Second Video: Samsung Folds, Musk Is Out, and Alexa Talks Turkey
3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Samsung Folds, Musk Is Out, and Alexa Talks Turkey

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Samsung Shows Off Foldable Phone With 'Infinity Flex Display'
Smartphones

Samsung Shows Off Foldable Phone With 'Infinity Flex Display'

The device uses what Samsung calls an Infinity Flex Display and opens up to a 7.3-inch tablet, which the company says will support three active apps at once.
Michael Kan | 4 min read
These Glasses Block You From Seeing Screens, But There Are Things You Can Do to Cut Screen Time Now
Technology

These Glasses Block You From Seeing Screens, But There Are Things You Can Do to Cut Screen Time Now

IRL Glasses actually prevent you from seeing LCD and LED screens.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Creepy Robotic Finger Attaches to Your Phone and Strokes Your Hand
Smartphones

Creepy Robotic Finger Attaches to Your Phone and Strokes Your Hand

MobiLimb has joints that allow it to function like a real finger. When attached to the bottom of your phone, it can tickle your wrist, or reach around to caress the back of your hand.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Never Suffer from Low Battery Anxiety Again. Here Are 5 of the Best Phone Chargers.

Never Suffer from Low Battery Anxiety Again. Here Are 5 of the Best Phone Chargers.

Do you worry when your battery drops below 50 percent? Never fear, our charger guide is here.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
HTC's Newest Phone is See-Through, Squeezable and Has Some of the Most Futuristic Features of Any High-End Smartphone
Smartphones

HTC's Newest Phone is See-Through, Squeezable and Has Some of the Most Futuristic Features of Any High-End Smartphone

4 min read
This Company Thinks It Can Help You Get Over Your Smartphone Addiction With Stickers
Smartphones

This Company Thinks It Can Help You Get Over Your Smartphone Addiction With Stickers

Imagine a life where you're not checking your phone constantly.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
New Google OS Has Tools to Help With Your Tech Addiction
Google

New Google OS Has Tools to Help With Your Tech Addiction

New controls, expected in Android P, are part of Google's new 'digital wellbeing' initiative, which the company unveiled at Google I/O on Tuesday.
Michael Kan | 3 min read