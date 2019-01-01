My Queue

SME

MSMEs

Small and Medium Businesses Get a shot in the arm in #Budget2018

The step comes as a relief post demonetization & GST that broke the back of MSMEs countrywide
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
An SME's Guide to Leveraging Online Tools and Services For Digital Marketing

A strong online presence for any ambitious business today is no longer an option but a critical necessity.
Ronak Samantray | 4 min read
This Fintech Startup is Solving the Numberz Puzzle for SMEs

The startup works on a simple premise: banking should be the catalyst to deliver higher growth rather than just being a separate stand alone activity.
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
How This Company is Bridging India's Debt Capital Market Gap

Reports suggest that there is a $380 billion gap in India's SME credit market
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Access to Finance: The Biggest Hurdle for SME Growth

Smaller businesses tend to depend more on cash dealings and many habitually are poor record keepers.
Shailesh Jacob | 6 min read

More From This Topic

SME

SMEs: Don't Push Succession Under the Carpet

The family business not only acted as an internal job market for the extended family but also kept many generations together.
Professor Kavil Ramachandran and Dr Nupur Pavan Bang | 6 min read
Technology

Democratizing Invoice Discounting Like Never Before

Jain along with his IIT Kanpur batchmate Manish Kumar, launched KredX - India's first marketplace for invoice discounting connecting SMEs and investors to unlock the value of blue chip invoices.
Sandeep Soni | 4 min read
Budget2017

More Inclusive Taxation Would Help Economy Grow Faster

Overall, Union Budget is "balanced" with no negative surprises for economy in general.
Gaurav Dureja | 2 min read
Budget2017

Budget 2017: A Welcome Move on One crore Houses for the Poor

Affordable housing is a priority for this government and it was expected to get infrastructure status.
Sanjay Chamria | 3 min read
Venture Capital

Unravelling the Funding Mantra of Ventureast

Entrepreneur spoke to Siddhartha Das, a General Partner, and has been with Ventureast since January 2006.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Budget2017

Most Fintech Companies Should Get Benefit From the Budget 2017

The investment in infrastructure to boost digital transactions should support the entire ecosystem.
Vikram Gupta | 3 min read
union budget 2017

SMEs Shifting Business Growth Online Have Big Hopes From Budget FY18

Breaking away from the colonial-era tradition the budget date has been advanced to 1stFebruary 2017 and the Railway budget's solo presentation has been done away with as it is unified with the Union Budget.
Sunil Gupta | 4 min read
Google

When We Solve a Problem for India, We Solve a Problem For the World Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google launched 'The Digital Unlocked', a training program which is aimed at small and medium business enterprises.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
Ecommerce

An Indian Fashion Social Network Wants To Provide a Platform For All Small Business Owners

Roposo's chat-to-buy feature caters to the small businesses and an audience which lives and breathes fashion. With this feature, the company aims to provide visibility to the smaller players, boutiques in tier 2 and 3 cities.
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read
Trends 2017

These 3 Trends Will Put Indian SMEs on The Growth Trajectory in 2017

SMEs are joining the digital bandwagon in capturing and exploring more to itself on web.
Komal Nathani | 2 min read