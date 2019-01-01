My Queue

SMEs

The Fintech Game-Changer
Tech 25

There are names who are shinning in the fintech space in India and abroad for, literally, dwindling fintech structures around the world, Rishi Khosla is one of them
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
10 Key Steps to Taking a Small Business Loan

Technology makes it easy and quick to obtain SME loan by suggesting the right providers and guiding you along every step of the way!
Vipul Sharma | 3 min read
Data Means Cloud and Cloud Means Security – How SMBs are Enjoying Cloud Computing

SMBs are getting stronger with the use of Cloud Computing; this is how
Madhurima Roy | 3 min read
The Multi-faceted Help E-commerce Offering to Businesses Big and Small

E-commerce has proven itself to be a major impact on businesses in various aspects
Madhurima Roy | 4 min read
How Google Analytics Help Small Business Owners to Make Better Business Decisions

The goal of Google Analytics is to help you as a business owner to deliver a high-quality website to your customers and provide you with all the necessary information regarding the website statistics
Jyotirmay Samanta | 10 min read

More From This Topic

Building a Global Food Brand
Startups

India has traditionally exported commodities and imported global food brands. We have such a strong food heritage, that it is time for the world to get a taste of India!
Meghana Narayan & Shauravi Malik | 5 min read
Small Businesses in India Need Credit Support: Here's the Knowledge and Technology to Solve This
MSMEs

Banks in India are designed to serve the formal sector and their assessment is based on the balance sheet, P&L, tax returns and this leads SMEs to trouble
Shachindra Nath | 4 min read
Is Branding Relevant for SMEs?
SMEs

Here are a few things to think about to reflect branding ideas in your own entrepreneurial venture
Ashish Merchant | 3 min read
Fintech- A Solution to the Credit Gap in the SME Space
FinTech

Here, borrowers and lenders are connected directly and SMEs benefit
Ajit Kumar | 4 min read
From Cleaning up Balance Sheets to Cleaning up Roads, This Ex-Indian Banker is Taking Her Appetite for Clean India to Entrepreneurs
Waste management Business

Naina Lal Kidwai believes one of the failures in India is the public sector particularly its municipalities have not vacated the space so that are entrepreneur can prosper. "If a space is difficult to enter, no entrepreneur enters that ecosystem"
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
What Are the Tax Implications for SMEs in 2019
SMEs

There are about 48 million SMEs registered in India now, and has the government taken them into consideration in the budget?
Prashant Maheshwari | 4 min read
Why Small Business Owners are Banking on P2P Lending
SMEs

Small enterprises end up approaching the unorganized private sector lending agencies or the loan sharks who charge an exorbitantly high-interest rate and have exploitative practices, but here's the solution
Rajat Gandhi | 4 min read
The Man Enabling Indian SMEs to Get Loans Thinks New-age Lenders Will Change the Game for India
SMEs

Gaurav Hinduja spoke to Entrepreneur India on the hottest topic that has created great interest in a cash-crunched economy in India – lending to SMEs and ways to strengthen them.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Meet The New-Age Landlord Who Made it to The Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List
35Under35

How this entrepreneur is providing startups and SMEs in India a place to flourish
Mohit Sabharwal | 3 min read
Funding Friday: Oyo's New Investor & Banking Startups Scaling Up
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Mohit Sabharwal | 1 min read