smoothies
Food Businesses
Platinum hip-hop artist Styles P launched a chain of juice bars to bring affordable, healthy options to underserved communities.
Vitality Bowls franchisees David and Irene Tang brought to Indianapolis the açaí bowls they first fell in love with, in Maui.
Mary Bigler was a fan of Maui Wowi Hawaiian before she was a franchisee. Today, her enthusiasm has only grown.
Panos Joulios, a career-entrepreneur in the restaurant industry, loves promoting healthy living at his several juice joints across Arizona and California.
When Arcadia High School in California invited owner Robert Kenz to sell his Robeks juices and smoothies to its students in-house, he couldn't say no.
More From This Topic
New Ideas
Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee Brad Shellen proves that, in franchising, creativity counts.
Giveaways
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the chain is hosting its first ever Free Jamba Giveaway on April 23.
Franchise Players
Intrigued by the idea of a healthy, tasty snack, two smoothie lovers in Alabama are running a sweet trio of Smoothie King stores.
Franchise Players
Passion for her product drove Sanden Andrews to open up four Smoothie King shops.
Franchise Players
Chad Piepenburg's job is more than running his own Smoothie Factory location. It's also working to help other franchisees succeed.
