smoothies

How This Famous Rapper-Entrepreneur Is Transforming The Bronx
Food Businesses

How This Famous Rapper-Entrepreneur Is Transforming The Bronx

Platinum hip-hop artist Styles P launched a chain of juice bars to bring affordable, healthy options to underserved communities.
Kira Halevy | 4 min read
The Açaí Berry: Combining Powerhouse Nutrition with Powerhouse Business

The Açaí Berry: Combining Powerhouse Nutrition with Powerhouse Business

Vitality Bowls franchisees David and Irene Tang brought to Indianapolis the açaí bowls they first fell in love with, in Maui.
Entrepreneur Staff | 7 min read
This Franchisee 'Fell in Love' With Her Product, and Minnesota Is Following Suit

This Franchisee 'Fell in Love' With Her Product, and Minnesota Is Following Suit

Mary Bigler was a fan of Maui Wowi Hawaiian before she was a franchisee. Today, her enthusiasm has only grown.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
Lifelong Health Advocate Finds a Natural Fit With Jamba Juice

Lifelong Health Advocate Finds a Natural Fit With Jamba Juice

Panos Joulios, a career-entrepreneur in the restaurant industry, loves promoting healthy living at his several juice joints across Arizona and California.
Erin Schultz | 7 min read
A 'Smooth' Brand Extension Outside the Four Walls of His Franchise Restaurant

A 'Smooth' Brand Extension Outside the Four Walls of His Franchise Restaurant

When Arcadia High School in California invited owner Robert Kenz to sell his Robeks juices and smoothies to its students in-house, he couldn't say no.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read

More From This Topic

How One Franchisee's Product Idea Ended Up in All Locations
New Ideas

How One Franchisee's Product Idea Ended Up in All Locations

Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee Brad Shellen proves that, in franchising, creativity counts.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 4 min read
Jamba Juice Is Giving Away Free Smoothies This Thursday
Giveaways

Jamba Juice Is Giving Away Free Smoothies This Thursday

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the chain is hosting its first ever Free Jamba Giveaway on April 23.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Smooth Operators: How These Franchisees Found Success With Smoothie King
Franchise Players

Smooth Operators: How These Franchisees Found Success With Smoothie King

Intrigued by the idea of a healthy, tasty snack, two smoothie lovers in Alabama are running a sweet trio of Smoothie King stores.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Franchise Players: Why One Franchise Wasn't Enough
Franchise Players

Franchise Players: Why One Franchise Wasn't Enough

Passion for her product drove Sanden Andrews to open up four Smoothie King shops.
Kate Taylor | 6 min read
Franchise Players: Creating Collaboration, Not Competition, Within a Franchise
Franchise Players

Franchise Players: Creating Collaboration, Not Competition, Within a Franchise

Chad Piepenburg's job is more than running his own Smoothie Factory location. It's also working to help other franchisees succeed.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read