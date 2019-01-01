My Queue

SMS Marketing

5 Mobile Marketing Practices Every Profit-Minded Business Should Adopt
Mobile Marketing

5 Mobile Marketing Practices Every Profit-Minded Business Should Adopt

If you're not being smart about reaching your customers via mobile, you're leaving a ton of money on the table.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Skip the Emojis: Your Small Business' Text-Messaging Campaign Should Be All About the Deals

Skip the Emojis: Your Small Business' Text-Messaging Campaign Should Be All About the Deals

Offer your best promotions and get to the point, already -- or customers will unsubscribe just as quickly as they opted in to receive your instant messages.
Kristen Vanstrom | 3 min read
Here's Why SMS Marketing Is Literally the Best Idea Ever

Here's Why SMS Marketing Is Literally the Best Idea Ever

Texts are quick and cheap, and always read by everyone.
Kristen Vanstrom | 4 min read
5 SMS Marketing Tips for Small Businesses

5 SMS Marketing Tips for Small Businesses

Almost 100 percent of text messages are opened. Learn the rules of SMS marketing, and get started.
Anand Srinivasan | 4 min read
Planning Your Mobile Marketing Strategy

Planning Your Mobile Marketing Strategy

If you're thinking about launching a mobile marketing campaign, this advice from a marketing expert can help.
Robert W. Bly | 6 min read

More From This Topic

6 Easy Ways to Grow Your Subscription-Based Startup
Subscription Businesses

6 Easy Ways to Grow Your Subscription-Based Startup

Even the smallest improvements can lead to serious compounding growth over time.
Sujan Patel | 6 min read
12 Simple Strategies for Building Your Mobile-Marketing List
Mobile Marketing

12 Simple Strategies for Building Your Mobile-Marketing List

The list of people willing to receive your marketing messages is a fundamental business asset that you can grow with steady effort.
Brett Relander | 7 min read
8 Guaranteed But Avoidable Ways to Lose Money With Mobile Marketing
Mobile Marketing

8 Guaranteed But Avoidable Ways to Lose Money With Mobile Marketing

A lot is still being figured out about how to make money with mobile marketing but the mistakes to avoid are already pretty clear
Brett Relander | 4 min read
Top 10 Apps for Instant Messaging (Infographic)
Technology

Top 10 Apps for Instant Messaging (Infographic)

A look at the features and popularity of web applications including the likes of WeChat, WhatsApp and Snapchat.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read
How Signal Stands Out in the Crowded Text-Message Marketing Space
Starting a Business

How Signal Stands Out in the Crowded Text-Message Marketing Space

Learn how two friends built their SMS-marketing startup into a web success story -- without a dime from outside investors.
Jonathan Blum | 6 min read