snack
Entrepreneurs
Though Indian consumers have a fair understanding of dietary habits, many seem to be blindly following myths introduced by the western culture
Food is an extremely sensitive product and a manufacturer should be wary of the fact that one cannot compromise on taste and quality at any cost.
Akshay Bector, Chairman and Managing Director, Cremica Food Industries Limited, has been associated closely with the development and expansion of the company.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?