snack

How These Entrepreneurs are Initiating a Change in the Way India Eats
Entrepreneurs

How These Entrepreneurs are Initiating a Change in the Way India Eats

Though Indian consumers have a fair understanding of dietary habits, many seem to be blindly following myths introduced by the western culture
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
Food is an Extremely Sensitive Sector

Food is an Extremely Sensitive Sector

Food is an extremely sensitive product and a manufacturer should be wary of the fact that one cannot compromise on taste and quality at any cost.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Playing the Chip Shot is Cremica's Akshay Bector Who Launched India's First Vegetarian Mayonnaise

Playing the Chip Shot is Cremica's Akshay Bector Who Launched India's First Vegetarian Mayonnaise

Akshay Bector, Chairman and Managing Director, Cremica Food Industries Limited, has been associated closely with the development and expansion of the company.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read