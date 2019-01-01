My Queue

snacking

Branding

The entrepreneur behind Gr8nola found a fun way to also build up her brand.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
Study: Why It May Be Time to Reconsider 'Eating on the Go'

For dieters, this time-saving technique may actually lead to increased snacking.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
10 Healthy Snacks to Curb Your Appetite

You strategize your business and marketing, so why not your snacking? Eating habits directly affect energy, focus and motivation. So get your strategic snacking plan in gear.
Carolyn Sun | 4 min read
6 Healthy, Energy-Filled Recipes You Can Prepare in 15 Minutes or Less

Become more fit and productive by sacrificing a little time every morning to whip up these snacks and meals.
Jonathan Long | 8 min read
Avoid These 5 Common Office Snack Foods That Could Harm Your Health

You know you shouldn't eat many sweets, but these products contain questionable ingredients that should make you think twice before chomping down.
Vani Hari | 5 min read

More From This Topic

5 Unhealthy Workplace Habits to Break in 2015
Personal Health

5 Unhealthy Workplace Habits to Break in 2015

The time you once devoted to fitness and cooking healthy meals now goes to spreadsheets, presentations and meetings. Will you remedy this next year?
Spencer Blackman | 5 min read